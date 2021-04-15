Live
Chicago releases video of officer shooting 13-year-old Latino boy

Video shows Adam Toledo raise his hands before officer fires one shot; police say a gun was recovered from the scene.

Jacob Perea, 7, left and Juan Perea, 9, hold signs as they attend a news conference following the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot by a Chicago Police officer at about on March 29 in an alley [File: Shafkat Anowar/AP Photo]
15 Apr 2021

Chicago’s police accountability office on Thursday released body-camera video footage showing a police officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in an alley more than two weeks ago.

The nine-minute video began by showing an unidentified police officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo, who was Latino, in an alley in the early hours of March 29 in Little Village, a neighbourhood on the city’s West Side.

The video then showed the officer yelling “stop” to Toledo before he caught up to him and ordered him to show him his hands. Toledo appeared to raise his hands right before the officer fired one shot and then immediately ran to the boy as he fell to the ground.

“Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance over here now,” the officer is heard saying in the video.

Abigail Garcia, 7, right, takes a knee with her mother Judith Garcia and other protesters during a peaceful protest on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in downtown Chicago, demanding justice for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo, who were shot dead by police [Shafkat Anowar/AP Photo]
The Chicago Police Department said immediately following the incident that Toledo had a gun in his hand. It is unclear in the video whether he did at the time of the shooting, though The Associated Press reported that authorities claimed a gun was recovered from the scene by investigators.

Officers were chasing Toledo and a man after they received notification of shots fired in the area, the department said.

“There were a number of forces that met up at 2:30 in the morning on March 29 in an alley, and, simply put, we failed Adam,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a news conference before the video was release.

The city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability also released third-party video and other materials related to the incident.

The incident, along with Sunday’s fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb and the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, has raised tensions in Chicago.

“Chicago, as well as way too many parts of our country, has a long legacy of police violence and police misconduct that have left far too many residents, especially those who are Black and brown, in a constant state of fear and pain,” Lightfoot said.

A makeshift memorial was made by community members, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in memory of 13-year-old Adam Toledo [Shafkat Anowar/AP Photo]
City officials urged people to remain calm as they prepared for civil unrest following the release of the video footage. They said more police officers and city equipment would be in place to protect businesses during any unrest.

Like some other American cities, Chicago experienced riots and looting after Floyd’s death, which was also caught on video.

Toledo’s family said in a statement released to local media that they appreciated the support they had received from the community and were grateful that protests in Chicago during the last few days remained peaceful.

“We pray that for the sake of our city, people remain peaceful to honor Adam’s memory and work constructively to promote reform,” the family said.

Source: News Agencies

