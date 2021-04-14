Live
News|Weather

A dozen people missing after boat capsizes off southern US coast

Six of the 18 people on the lift boat had been rescued off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico.

The coastguard and multiple other boats rescued six people on board a commercial lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night [US Coast Guard/The Associated Press]
The coastguard and multiple other boats rescued six people on board a commercial lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night [US Coast Guard/The Associated Press]
14 Apr 2021

A dozen people have gone missing at sea off the US state of Louisiana after a commercial ship capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, sparking a rescue operation that saved six others.

The United States Coast Guard and a fleet of volunteers were deployed to search for the 18 crew on board after the vessel capsized in a storm near Port Fourchon, about 160km (100 miles) south of New Orleans, on Wednesday. [IS IT Wednesday OR Tuesday? The caption says Tuesday night]

The ship was a 39.3 meters (129 feet) lift vessel, commonly used to support drilling and construction, the coastguard said.

They told the newspaper the search for the remaining crew was continuing.

“We’re still looking for others right now,” Petty Officer Jonathan Lally, a spokesman for the coastguard, told The Washington Post early on Wednesday.

A picture posted on Twitter by the coastguard showed only a small portion of the vessel jutting out of the choppy waters.

The operation came as an unexpectedly strong storm hit the area, creating dangerous conditions for boats in the area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported gusts up to 75mph (120kmph) on Louisiana’s southern coast, according to local media.

Eighteen people had been on board the vessel when it capsized, Seacor Marine, the transport company that owns the vessel, told The New York Times.

The incident comes more than a month before the start of the hurricane season in the region. Researchers expect this year to be more active than average.

Last year’s hurricane season saw a record number of tropical storms in the Atlantic basin.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

US climate envoy Kerry to visit Shanghai for climate talks

US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry noted that he worked closely with China on the Paris accord [File: Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

US to coordinate Afghan troop withdrawal with NATO: Blinken

Blinken was set to discuss Afghanistan troop withdrawals with European counterparts in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday [Johanna Geron/Reuters]

Greece FM Dendias to visit Turkey amid Mediterranean crisis

Tensions flared over the summer as a Turkish research ship explored for oil and gas reserves in waters claimed by Greece and its close ally Cyprus [File: AFP]

COVID ‘super-spreader’ erupts as devotees throng Indian festival

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges River during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]
Most Read

Vessel owned by Israeli company attacked off UAE coast: Reports

The Hyperion Ray was headed to Fujairah from Kuwait, tracking data showed [File: Reuters]

Vaccine tourism: Why are people crossing borders for a jab?

Tyler Thompson, an American, travelled back to Texas from the Netherlands to receive a vaccine [Courtesy of Tyler Thompson]

Elite privilege consumes $17.4bn of Pakistan’s economy: UNDP

UNDP Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja [Handout photo]

‘Don’t play with fire’: China warns US on Taiwan

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue, and a regular source of friction between Washington and Beijing [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]