India’s daily COVID infections soar to a new high of 184,372

New infections reach a fresh record as most of the South Asian nation battles a second and more vicious surge in cases.

Beds with oxygen support are seen at a newly constructed quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
14 Apr 2021

India’s new coronavirus infections have reached a record of 184,372 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, as most of the South Asian nation battles a second and more vicious surge in cases.

The nationwide tally of infections is 13.9 million, with the data on Wednesday showing deaths rose by 1,027, bringing the death toll to 172,085.

There has been a significant increase in daily COVID-19 cases in India in the last few weeks, with the country adding nearly a million cases in the past week itself.

India earlier this month recorded more than 100,000 cases for the first time since the pandemic began last year. In September, the country reached an all-time high of 98,000 cases, but then cases began to decline until the end of January when they again started to increase.

With the situation continuing to deteriorate, many states have announced restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.

Maharashtra – home to India’s financial capital Mumbai – has been the country’s worst-hit state due to the coronavirus, accounting for about a quarter of India’s cases.

On Tuesday, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered most establishments and public places closed in the state for 15 days except those deemed essential, including grocery shops, hospitals, banks and stock exchanges.

“All factories/industries” barring some export-oriented units and those making items needed for essential services “must stop their operations”, a government notification said.

The restrictions will jolt businesses in Maharashtra but also risk having a broader effect on the Indian economy. The state accounts for nearly 15 percent of India’s gross domestic product, making it crucial for the country’s economic recovery after months of slowdown.

