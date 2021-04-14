Denmark halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: Live news

Denmark becomes the first country to stop using AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine completely after news of its possible link to rare blood clots.

More than 137 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and about 78 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 2.96 million people have died globally.

Wednesday, April 14

4 mins ago (15:14 GMT)

Russia says Sputnik V vaccine does not cause blood clots

The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Wednesday its jab did not cause blood clots, a potential side effect that has disrupted rollouts in several Western countries.

The United States has recommended pausing its rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after one person out of nearly seven million Americans died from a rare type of clot in the brain following inoculation.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez receives a dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine [File: Argentina Presidency/Handout/REUTERS] 1 hour ago (14:09 GMT)

Romania PM sacks health minister over pandemic

Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu sacked his health minister in a move he said was in response to the country’s coronavirus epidemic, but which threatens the future of his governing coalition.

Citu said Vlad Voiculescu’s dismissal would shore up citizens’ trust in state institutions.

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, who heads the centre-right USR-Plus that Voiculescu is a member of, said Citu had acted without consulting the party and should himself be replaced.

1 hour ago (13:55 GMT)

EU plans Pfizer vaccine contract extension

The head of the European Union’s executive arm has announced plans for a significant contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the EU will start negotiating to buy 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer vaccine through 2023.

Von der Leyen expressed full confidence in the technology used for the Pfizer vaccine, which is different from the technology behind the AstraZeneca vaccine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen [File: Yves Herman/Reuters] 1 hour ago (13:53 GMT)

India’s Maharashtra to impose more restrictions

India’s Maharashtra state will impose stricter restrictions for 15 days in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections that is threatening to overcome hospitals.

Top Maharashtra officials stressed that the closure of most industries, businesses, public places and limits on the movement of people did not constitute a lockdown.

Beds with oxygen support are seen at a recently constructed quarantine facility for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, Mumbai, India, April 13, 2021 [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters] 1 hour ago (13:51 GMT)

France to continue to give Johnson & Johnson vaccine to above-55s

France is sticking to its plan to give those aged 55 and above the Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the United States and South Africa over rare blood clots, a government spokesman said.

Gabriel Attal also reaffirmed the government’s confidence in the AstraZeneca jab as an “essential tool” in the fight against COVID-19, hours after Denmark said it was stopping its use of the shot over rare incidents of clots in people who received the vaccine.

2 hours ago (13:47 GMT)

Denmark halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark is halting the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the Danish Health Administration has said, taking the country’s policy a step beyond other nations that have restricted the drug’s use only for certain age groups.

The vaccination campaign will continue without the shot from the British-Swedish company, Soren Brostrom said at a news conference in Copenhagen.