Live
News|Health

VAX Live: Concert to help get 27m medical workers vaccinated

Jennifer Lopez headlines concert to raise $22bn for vaccinations in latest effort by activists to fill health gaps.

Selena Gomez (left) and Jennifer Lopez will host and perform in a concert to raise money to vaccinate healthcare workers in poor countries [File: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP]
Selena Gomez (left) and Jennifer Lopez will host and perform in a concert to raise money to vaccinate healthcare workers in poor countries [File: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP]
13 Apr 2021

Backed by an international concert hosted by Selena Gomez and headlined by Jennifer Lopez, Global Citizen is unveiling an ambitious campaign to help medical workers in the world’s poorest countries quickly receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The anti-poverty organisation is announcing the musical event – VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World – with a goal of enlisting corporations and philanthropists to raise $22bn for global vaccinations. The concert, which airs on May 8 on US TV channels ABC, CBS and FOX as well as on iHeartMedia radio stations and YouTube, will also showcase the Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and H.E.R.

The acts will be recorded at SoFi Stadium in the western US city, Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of the event, Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, highlighted the magnitude of the problem his organisation aims to address.

“There are 27 million healthcare workers globally who don’t have access to the vaccine,” Evans told The Associated Press. “I’m 38 years old, and it’s not ethical for me to have access to the vaccine before these heroic first responders and community health workers. So we need governments to start urgently donating those doses.”

The Global Citizen programme is among a growing web of nonprofits and activists that are seeking to achieve wider, more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. As of this month, Evans said, 60 nations had still not yet received any COVID-19 vaccines.

A health worker collects swab sample from a passenger at a government bus stand near Gandhi Maidan, amid the coronavirus pandemic, on April 12, 2021 in Patna, India [Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
“Low-income countries not only need this welcome fundraising effort; they need access to COVID-19 vaccine doses,” Tom Hart, the North American executive director of another nonprofit, The ONE Campaign, said last month about the overall drive for donations. “The United States has secured over 550 million excess doses that could be used to help end the global pandemic faster.”

A week later, Gayle Smith, The ONE Campaign’s president and CEO, was selected by the Biden Administration for the new State Department position of coordinator of global COVID response and health security.

Global Citizen, which normally focuses on fighting severe poverty, became involved with COVID-19 vaccines out of what it calls necessity.

“We can’t get back to ending extreme poverty while 150 million people have been pushed back into extreme poverty this year due to the pandemic,” Evans said. “Everything else is academic until we can get it under control.”

Medical workers attend to coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit of an isolation and treatment centre for those with COVID-19 in Machakos, south of the capital Nairobi, Kenya  [File: AP Photo/Brian Inganga]
The advocacy organisation last year developed what it calls “A Recovery Plan for the World,” which it hopes will simultaneously address COVID-19, the climate crisis, hunger and education issues, as well as racial equity. Under that plan, Global Citizen secured $1.5bn in commitments from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised democracies. Eventually, though, it recognised that greater awareness and funding were needed.

“We decided we needed to bring the world together again with a global event that will unite world leaders, artists, philanthropists and CEOs,” Evans said.

As he described it, VAX Live will be the first globally televised effort to lobby world leaders to help achieve more equitable vaccine distribution. The event is also intended to raise commitments for the billions of dollars that are needed to send two billion vaccine doses, in addition to COVID-19 tests, to the world’s poorest countries by year’s end. However, even if Global Citizen raises enough money, it will still need wealthier nations who continue to stockpile vaccines to let the drugs’ manufacturers prioritise poorer nations as customers.

“This is not ‘Mission Accomplished’,” Evans said. “But there is light at the end of the tunnel if we can ensure that there is equitable distribution of the vaccine.”

Global Citizen wants healthcare workers in every country in the world to receive a vaccine by the end of 2021, a year ahead of current plans.

“By June, the US government will have 45 million doses in excess of their entire population being vaccinated just sitting there in cold storage and warehouses,” Evans said. “That seems absolutely insane for something that’s for the common good to be sitting in cold storage.”

On Tuesday, Global Citizen also launched its Vax Because initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated when they can. The programme will include advertising developed by The Ad Council, YouTube and others to spark conversations among those who are hesitant about being vaccinated.

“If people will see their friends and relatives taking it, they’re far more likely to take it,” Evans said. “If people think about what taking the vaccine actually does in terms of reuniting their friends and family, they’re far more likely to take it.”

To Evans, Gomez is an ideal host to press those points to the people who needed to hear them the most.

“Selena Gomez is obviously an incredible leader in her own right,” he said. “She has one of the largest social followings on the planet, and she also is a true leader among young people and in the Latinx community.”

Gomez, for her part, said she felt honoured to be chosen.

“This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year,” the Lose You to Love Me singer said in a statement. “I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

For years, Global Citizen has used the power of celebrities’ connections with their fans to create a movement of “collective action” that shows government leaders how popular certain programmes can be. Its annual Global Citizen festivals in Central Park have furthered its goals of eliminating extreme poverty by 2030 with the help of fans of Beyonce or Coldplay or Stevie Wonder speaking out to world leaders on social media.

The group hopes to do it again with VAX Live.

“I think growing up, we were all taught what I would call ‘the Sally Struthers view of charity – if I just give a few dollars here and there, that will make a difference’,” Evans said. “Not only is that methodology not scalable, but it’s really just crumbs off the table. It’s not going to give anyone a meal. It’s not going to build any long-term sustainability. We believe in the power of ‘collective action’ because we know that we’re trying to change the systems that keep people poor.”

Source: AP

Related

More from News

After 2020’s BLM protests, real police reform proves a struggle

Minneapolis police faced protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct in Minneapolis, in June 2020, amid calls by city politicians to disband the department [File: Kerem Yucel /AFP]

Russia’s Navalny threatens to sue prison for withholding Quran

A court ordered Navalny in February to serve two and a half years in prison for violating the terms of his probation from a 2014 embezzlement conviction [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]

Nearly a million people facing severe hunger in Mozambique

A woman named Elsa stands with her family in a displacement camp in the northern Mozambique province of Cabo Delgado [File: Rui Mutemba/Save the Children/Handout via Reuters]

Singapore’s Grab agrees to record $40bn SPAC merger

Grab's special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger is the biggest blank-cheque deal ever, and underscores the frenzy on Wall Street as shell firms have raised $99bn in the United States so far this year after a record $83bn in 2020 [File: Edgar Su/Reuters]
Most Read

NATO warns Russia over forces near Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (left) flew to Brussels for talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (right) a day after Kyiv accused the Kremlin of ignoring its request for talks [Francisco Seco/Pool via Reuters]

‘Don’t play with fire’: China warns US on Taiwan

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue, and a regular source of friction between Washington and Beijing [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Is Russia moving towards war with Ukraine?

Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021 [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

Akanksha Arora: The 34-year-old bidding to be UN’s next chief

If she succeeds, she will not only be the youngest but also the first woman to lead the organisation [Courtesy: James Maloney/PointShootThink]