Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

US health authorities said they were investigating blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination.

US health officials are recommending pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine amid reports of clotting [File: Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press]
US health officials are recommending pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine amid reports of clotting [File: Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press]
13 Apr 2021

The US is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the US.

US federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC and Dr Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.

This is a developing story.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Iran and Russia discuss ties, the Middle East, and nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tehran on Tuesday [Russian foreign ministry via Reuters]

Elite privilege consumes $17.4bn of Pakistan’s economy: UNDP

UNDP Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja [Handout photo]

‘Don’t play with fire’: China warns US on Taiwan

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue, and a regular source of friction between Washington and Beijing [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Is Russia moving towards war with Ukraine?

Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021 [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Most Read

Akanksha Arora: The 34-year-old bidding to be UN’s next chief

If she succeeds, she will not only be the youngest but also the first woman to lead the organisation [Courtesy: James Maloney/PointShootThink]

Explainer: The toxic water at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant

More than a million tonnes of contaminated water is currently in storage at the site of the devastated Fukushima Daiichi power station in northeastern Japan [Kyodo/via Reuters]

US police officer accused of assaulting Black Army officer fired

US Army 2nd Lieutenant Caron Nazario reacts while handcuffed after being sprayed with a chemical agent by Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez at a gas station during a traffic stop. [Handout/Windsor Police via Reuters]

Japan to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea

The Japanese government decided to release treated water containing tritium from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean [File: EPA/Kimimasa Mayama] (EPA)