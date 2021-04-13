Live
News|Tuareg

Mali: CMA leader Sidi Brahim Ould Sidati dies from gunshot wounds

No claim of responsibility for the attack outside CMA president outside his home in the capital, Bamako.

Ould Sidati was president of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), an alliance that brought together several Tuareg and Arab nationalist groups [File: Reuters]
Ould Sidati was president of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), an alliance that brought together several Tuareg and Arab nationalist groups [File: Reuters]
13 Apr 2021

Unidentified assailants have killed the leader of a former Tuareg-led rebel alliance in Mali in an attack outside his home.

Sidi Brahim Ould Sidati, president of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), was shot in the capital, Bamako, on Tuesday morning, alliance spokesman Almou Ag Mohamed said. He was taken to a hospital but died hours later from his wounds, added Mohamed.

Mali’s government confirmed that Ould Sidati died of gunshot wounds and said it would open an investigation into the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Mali is going through a transition following a military coup last year that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The killing could imperil the implementation of a 2015 peace accord which Ould Sidati signed on behalf of the CMA, an umbrella organisation of Tuareg and Arab separatist groups.

The CMA had fought Malian government forces in the north until they signed a peace accord in 2015. Implementation of the deal has been repeatedly delayed, but it remains in effect.

“This assassination will forcibly have an impact on the peace process, given (Ould Sidati’s) role and his engagement,” said Redouwane Ag Mohamed Ali, another CMA spokesman.

In 2012, a Tuareg rebellion that sought to create a new state called Azawad and a coup in Bamako created a power vacuum in northern Mali, which allowed al-Qaeda-linked fighters to seize control before French troops intervened to push them out in 2013.

Mali has remained unstable since, as fighters have regrouped and continue to carry out attacks despite the presence of more than 5,000 French troops and around 13,000 United Nations peacekeepers.

‘Abominable act’

Mali’s transition Prime Minister Moctar Ouane said on social media that Ould Sidati’s murder was committed by “two unidentified armed individuals”.

He said he was “stunned” over what he called “an abominable act” on the same day he was to meet with Ould Sidati to discuss reforms.

Ould Sidati “was an important actor in the peace process”, Ouane said, pledging to launch an investigation into the killing.

The United Nations’ representative in Mali, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, expressed “outrage” over the killing.

Ould Sidati “was one of those Malians who believed and really worked for peace and unity in Mali,” he said on social media. The late rebel leader was “constantly seeking consensus to make the Malian peace process irreversible,” he said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

GM, Ford CEOs among titans challenging Michigan ballot strictures

General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra is among industry leaders who signed a letter to Michigan's lawmakers saying that changes to voting laws should not restrict people from casting ballots [File: Bloomberg]

Biden to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11

The remaining US troops in Afghanistan are expected to be withdrawn by September 11 [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Chauvin trial: Prosecution rests as defence opens with former cop

Defence lawyer Eric Nelson cross examines a witness as Judge Peter Cahill and Derek Chauvin listen in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on April 7, 2021 in this courtroom sketch [File: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Bitcoin leaps to all-time high ahead of $100bn Coinbase IPO

Cryptocurrencies are enjoying a boom, but some argue that digital coins have been inflated by the United States stimulus package, and regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on their usefulness as a currency [File: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg]
Most Read

NATO warns Russia over forces near Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (left) flew to Brussels for talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (right) a day after Kyiv accused the Kremlin of ignoring its request for talks [Francisco Seco/Pool/AP Photo]

Russia’s Navalny threatens to sue prison for withholding Quran

A court ordered Navalny in February to serve two and a half years in prison for violating the terms of his probation from a 2014 embezzlement conviction [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]

Is Russia moving towards war with Ukraine?

Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021 [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

‘Don’t play with fire’: China warns US on Taiwan

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue, and a regular source of friction between Washington and Beijing [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]