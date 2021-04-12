Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Spain to vaccinate 70-79 year olds with J&J COVID-19 shot

Spain to take first delivery of 300,000 doses of single shot Johnson&Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, health minister says.

A woman in a wheelchair receives the vaccine at Enfermera Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid, Spain, [Sergio Perez/REUTERS]
A woman in a wheelchair receives the vaccine at Enfermera Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid, Spain, [Sergio Perez/REUTERS]
12 Apr 2021

Spain will initially prioritise people between the ages of 70 and 79 for inoculation with Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, which should start arriving this week, the health minister has said.

Spain will take a first delivery of 300,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine on Wednesday morning, Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters on Monday at Gran Canaria airport after a visit to the Spanish Canary Islands.

Johnson & Johnson began delivering its vaccine to EU countries on Monday after some delays due to production issues, European Union officials and the company said.

Boosting immunity among vulnerable populations is becoming an ever-more pressing issue as a new wave of contagion accelerates.

Spain’s infection rate as measured over the past 14 days rose to 199 cases per 100,000 people on Monday, up from 127.8, or a 56 percent increase, from mid-March, but well below January’s peak of 900.

“The fact that we have more immunity means the rate of ascent [of new infections] is not as fast as in previous occasions,” Health Emergency Chief Fernando Simon told a news conference.

Authorities reported 22,744 new infections since Friday, bringing Spain’s pandemic total up to 3.37 million cases. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 197 to 76,525.

In the Madrid region, which has consistently opted for looser measures to contain the virus than the rest of Spain and kept bars and restaurants open since last summer, the rate reached 336 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Following a sluggish start to its vaccination campaign, Spain is betting on a surge of deliveries in the second quarter to meet its target of inoculating half the population by July.

So far, around 6.6 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Between April and September, the government expects 87 million vaccine doses, while deliveries in the second quarter are expected to be 3.5 times what the country received in January through March.

With most nursing home residents and front-line medical staff fully vaccinated, and 90 percent of people over 80 years old having received a first shot, the 70-79 age group is the next priority.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Duterte reappears in public, dismisses rumours of health problems

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, had been absent in public for two weeks, fuelling speculation over his health [File: Ace Morandante/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP]

Chauvin judge refuses jury sequester as Minneapolis faces unrest

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin takes notes as his defence attorney Eric Nelson reads an argument to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill on the 11th day of his trial in this courtroom sketch [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Protests across Pakistan after far-right Muslim leader arrested

Police officers take into custody a supporter of TLP at a protest against the arrest of their leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore, Pakistan [/K.M. Chaudary/AP]

US State Department names its first chief diversity officer

Former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley speaks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced she would become the first chief diversity officer of the State Department, on Monday, April 12, 2021 [Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP]
Most Read

‘I just shot him’: Police say Daunte Wright shooting ‘accidental’

Authorities in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police on Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away [Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo]

Iran’s nuclear sites attacked in 600 words

The interior of the Fordo Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country [File: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran/AFP]

US police officer accused of assaulting Black Army officer fired

US Army 2nd Lieutenant Caron Nazario reacts while handcuffed after being sprayed with a chemical agent by Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez at a gas station during a traffic stop. [Handout/Windsor Police via Reuters]

South African variant can ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine: Study

Pfizer-BioNTech said on April 1 its vaccine was about 91-percent effective at preventing COVID-19 [Getty Images]