Live
News|Elections

Somalia’s parliament votes to extend embattled president’s term

Move to extend president’s mandate for another two years comes amid growing pressure to end political stalemate.

Somalia’s government has been unable for months to reach agreement on how to carry out elections [File: Jack Hill/Pool/Reuters]
Somalia’s government has been unable for months to reach agreement on how to carry out elections [File: Jack Hill/Pool/Reuters]
12 Apr 2021

Somalia’s lower house of parliament has voted to extend the president’s term for another two years to let the country prepare for direct elections, the speaker of the chamber said.

Mohamed Mursal Sheikh said 149 lawmakers voted for the proposal on Monday, one rejected it and three abstained.

The move underscores widening divisions over extending the four-year term of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who faces growing pressure to quit after his term ended.

The vote to hold a direct election in two years’ time, which would require the federal government and president to stay in office, came amid international pressure on Somali leaders to end the stalemate.

The United Nations has warned that Somalia, rebuilding after three decades of conflict and still rocked by extremist attacks, can hardly afford more instability.

Somalia’s government has been unable for months to reach agreement on how to carry out the election, with the regional states of Puntland and Jubbaland objecting on certain issues and the international community warning against holding a partial election or a mandate extension.

The crisis led to deadly violence against demonstrators who opposed an election delay.

‘Historic chance’

Somalia now faces the prospect of its first one-person-one-vote direct election in decades. Parliament ordered that a caretaking council of ministers support the electoral commission in its preparations for that vote.

President Mohamed “urges the citizens to seize the historic chance to choose their destiny as the House of the People voted to return the elections mandate to the people,” the presidency said in a Twitter post.

Contentious issues in months of talks on the election process included the formation of the electoral management commission and the selection of commission members for the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Somalia began to fall apart in 1991, when warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other. Years of conflict and attacks by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab armed group, along with famine, have left this Horn of Africa country of about 12 million people largely shattered.

Al-Shabab controls large parts of southern and central Somalia and often targets the capital with suicide bombings. The group has been a frequent target of US military airstrikes.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Microsoft to buy Nuance in $19.7bn bet on healthcare AI

Microsoft is tapping Nuance Communications to develop solutions that free doctors from note-taking and better predict a patient’s needs [File: Bloomberg]

Infrastructure push: White House breaks down needs by state

The administration of United States President Joe Biden is banking that a state-by-state assessment of infrastructure will confirm the everyday experiences of Americans as they bump over potholes, get trapped in traffic jams and wait for buses that rarely correspond to published schedules [File: Nam Y. Huh/AP]

Pakistani court grants bail to father of prominent activist

Muhammad Ismail faces charges of 'terrorism' and sharing 'anti-state' content on social media, accusations international rights groups say are 'harassment' [File: Muhammad Sajjad/AP]

Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

In this undated file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea [File: Liu Rui/Xinhua via AP Photo]
Most Read

US police officer accused of assaulting Black Army officer fired

US Army 2nd Lieutenant Caron Nazario reacts while handcuffed after being sprayed with a chemical agent by Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez at a gas station during a traffic stop. [Handout/Windsor Police via Reuters]

Protests erupt after US police shoot young Black man

Police officers take cover as they clash with protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota [Kerem Yucel/AFP]

Iran’s nuclear sites attacked in 600 words

The interior of the Fordo Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country [File: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran/AFP]

Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge

A security vehicle passes in front of the Natanz nuclear facility, south of the capital Tehran [File: Reuters]