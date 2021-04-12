Live
News|Politics

DR Congo names new cabinet, cements president’s power

The new government is a further blow to Felix Tshisekedi’s predecessor and former coalition partner, Joseph Kabila, who had maintained control of key ministries.

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi [File: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images]
Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi [File: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images]
12 Apr 2021

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister has announced a new cabinet, completing a government overhaul by President Felix Tshisekedi that strengthens his hold on power.

The new government is a further blow to Tshisekedi’s predecessor and former coalition partner, Joseph Kabila, who stepped down in January 2019 but maintained control of key ministries, the legislature, judiciary and security services.

The president had in February named the head of state-owned mining giant Gecamines, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, as prime minister to succeed Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, who was forced out after a coalition between supporters of Tshisekedi and Kabila broke down.

The new government, dubbed the “Sacred Union of the Nation”, counts 57 members including 14 women, according to a presidential decree read out over state broadcaster RTNC by the presidential spokesman, Kasongo Mwema.

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde said the new team’s priorities would include security, infrastructure and electoral reform in the poor but resource-rich country.

“The size of the government has been reduced, women’s and young people’s participation has been taken into account. Principles of representation and inclusivity have been upheld,” he added.

Figures from the anti-Kabila opposition have been named to key posts, including environment minister and deputy prime minister Eve Bazaiba of the Movement for the Liberation of the Congo (MLC).

The new foreign minister is Christophe Lutundula, close to Moise Katumbi, a former governor of Katanga province who himself attempted to challenge Kabila in a 2018 election.

Leadership crisis

DR Congo’s leadership crisis arose from elections in December that year that led to the first peaceful transition of power in the former Belgian colony’s history.

Tshisekedi, the son of a veteran opposition leader, was declared the winner but was forced into a governing coalition with Kabila supporters, who at the time wielded a huge majority in parliament.

Tensions boiled over when Tshisekedi declared that power-sharing was blocking his agenda for reform, vowing to seek a new majority in parliament.

In a series of moves, he won over many Kabila legislators, gaining the perceived support of almost 400 out of 500 members of the National Assembly.

The new majority enabled him to force out Ilunga as well as the pro-Kabila speakers of both houses of parliament.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Record demand for Uber outstrips supply of drivers

Last week, Uber announced $250m in sign-up bonuses and other perks to lure more drivers [File: Damian Dovarganes/AP]

In meeting with US, Israel slams Iran as ‘fanatical regime’

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave statements after their meeting in Jerusalem [File: Menahem Kahana/The Associated Press]

EU sanctions elite Iran commander over 2019 protests

The bloc blacklisted Hossein Salami, head of the Revolutionary Guards, the most powerful security force in Iran [File: Morteza Nikoubazl/Reuters]

Coronavirus pandemic ‘a long way from over’: WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says 'people are dying - and it’s totally avoidable' [File: Fabrice Coffrini/EPA-EFE]
Most Read

US police officer accused of assaulting Black Army officer fired

US Army 2nd Lieutenant Caron Nazario reacts while handcuffed after being sprayed with a chemical agent by Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez at a gas station during a traffic stop. [Handout/Windsor Police via Reuters]

Iran’s nuclear sites attacked in 600 words

The interior of the Fordo Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country [File: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran/AFP]

Protests erupt after US police shoot young Black man

Police officers take cover as they clash with protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota [Kerem Yucel/AFP]

Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge

A security vehicle passes in front of the Natanz nuclear facility, south of the capital Tehran [File: Reuters]