Live
News|Migration

Several migrants found dead on boat off Spain’s Canary Islands

Spanish Red Cross reports that 16 of the 23 people on the boat off El Hierro island were also in a ‘serious condition’.

Between January 1 and March 31 this year, 3,400 irregular migrants arrived in the Canaries, compared with less than half that number over the same period in 2019 [File: Borja Suarez/Reuters]
Between January 1 and March 31 this year, 3,400 irregular migrants arrived in the Canaries, compared with less than half that number over the same period in 2019 [File: Borja Suarez/Reuters]
11 Apr 2021

At least four people were found dead on a migrant boat off the Canary Island of El Hierro on Sunday, the Spanish Red Cross said.

The vessel was spotted by a fishing boat around 193km (120 miles) to the south of El Hierro, one of the smallest of the Canary Islands, according to local media.

A rescue operation was under way on Sunday afternoon, with three helicopters deployed to airlift the injured to safety.

The Red Cross said that of the 23 people on board the boat, 16 were in a “serious condition” and three in a better state had been airlifted to Tenerife. The four dead people would be taken to El Hierro.

The number of undocumented migrants and refugees arriving in Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean was more than eight times higher last year than in 2019, with the effect of COVID-19 on tourism and other industries in north and sub-Saharan Africa pushing many more to embark on the dangerous journey.

In 2020, 23,000 people arrived by boat to the archipelago while some 850 people died or went missing along the way, according to the United Nation’s migration agency’s Missing Migrants Project.

Between January 1 and March 31 this year 3,400 people arrived in the Canaries, compared with less than half that number over the same period in 2019.

Hundreds died or went missing last year after attempting the crossing to the islands, often in rickety, overcrowded boats with unreliable engines, the UN refugee agency UNHCR has said.

Since 2014, more than 20,000 migrants and refugees have died at sea while trying to reach Europe from Africa. More than 17,000 of those have been in the central Mediterranean which is described by the UN as the most dangerous migration route in the world.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Blinken warns China that action against Taiwan would be ‘mistake’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments come days after the US warned China against destabilising actions near Taiwan and the Philippines [File: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP]

What we know about the South African coronavirus variant

A colourised scanning electron micrograph of an aptoptotic cell (green) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (purple) [File: Handout National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via AFP]

Kyrgyzstan voters back presidential rule in referendum

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov and his supporters hope a strengthened presidency will make the country more stable [File: Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service]

‘Tragic combination’: Millions go hungry amid Brazil COVID crisis

Ana Maria Nogueira and her husband, Eraldo, sit in their home in Jardim Keralux, a poor neighbourhood in Sao Paulo's sprawling eastern zone [Avener Prado/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

South African variant can ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine: Study

Pfizer-BioNTech said on April 1 its vaccine was about 91-percent effective at preventing COVID-19 [Getty Images]

Ukraine turns to Turkey as Russia threatens full-scale war

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a joint news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Iran calls blackout at Natanz atomic site ‘nuclear terrorism’

The same nuclear facility was hit by a large blast in July 2020 [File: Raheb Homavandi/Reuters]

Chinese vaccines’ effectiveness low, official admits

A healthcare worker shows vials of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination drive in Indonesia [Dedi Sinuhaji/EPA-EFE]