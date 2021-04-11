Electrical ‘incident’ hits Iran’s Natanz nuclear site

No casualties reported at the site that was hit by a large explosion last year.

Tehran, Iran – Parts of the electrical grid at Iran’s main nuclear facilities at Natanz have been compromised after an “incident” early on Sunday.

This is the latest incident to hit the site in the Isfahan province, where locally developed centrifuges are reportedly assembled after it was hit by a large explosion last July.

“The reasons behind the incident are being investigated and additional information will be provided later,” spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi told the Fars News Agency, adding that there is no loss of life or environmental pollution as a result.

After the explosion last year, Iran said “sabotage is certain”, adding there were strong suspicions that “internal agents” played a role.

But the government, citing security concerns, has refrained from disclosing additional information.

On Saturday, a part of the centrifuge assembly and evaluation site at the Natanz facilities was displayed on national television as Iran unveiled 133 “achievements” to celebrate its nuclear technologies day.

The engineer who presented the achievements at the site told President Hassan Rouhani that the “terrorist move” to blow up parts of the facility did not stop its progress.

Iran also began feeding gas to several all-Iranian centrifuges, including 164 IR6 machines, 30 IR5 centrifuges, and 30 IR6s centrifuges, and began mechanical tests on the advanced IR9 machine.

Sunday’s incident comes as Iran and world powers concluded on Friday the first week of “constructive” talks in Vienna to restore the country’s 2015 nuclear deal.