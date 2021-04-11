Live
News|Business and Economy

IMF warns on rising debt in COVID-hit Middle East, Central Asia

Thirty countries in the regions saw an economic rebound, but outlook remains uncertain because of the pandemic.

The IMF said 'early inoculators', which include the oil-rich Gulf countries, Kazakhstan, and Morocco, will reach 2019 GDP levels next year, while recovery to those levels is expected to take one year more for other countries [File: Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters]
The IMF said 'early inoculators', which include the oil-rich Gulf countries, Kazakhstan, and Morocco, will reach 2019 GDP levels next year, while recovery to those levels is expected to take one year more for other countries [File: Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters]
11 Apr 2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said countries in the Middle East and Central Asia need to curb their financing requirements, as a surge in government debt, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, threatens recovery prospects.

The region, which includes almost 30 countries from Mauritania to Kazakhstan, saw an economic rebound in the third quarter as countries relaxed measures to contain the new coronavirus.

But the outlook remains highly uncertain and recovery paths will diverge depending on the speed of vaccinations, reliance on heavily affected sectors, such as tourism, and countries’ fiscal policy.

“Recovery has started, but recovery has started in an uneven, uncertain way,” Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told Reuters news agency.

“The outlook is uncertain because the legacies of the pre-COVID-19 are still there, especially for countries who have high levels of debt.”

The IMF said “early inoculators”, which include the oil-rich Gulf countries, Kazakhstan, and Morocco, will reach 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) levels next year, while recovery to those levels is expected to take one year more for other countries.

“High financing needs could constrain the policy space required to support the recovery,” the Washington-based global lender said in its Regional and Economic Outlook Update.

Lower demand and a slump in commodity prices eroded state finances last year.

In the Middle East and North Africa, fiscal deficits widened to 10.1 percent of the GDP in 2020 from 3.8 percent in 2019.

The crisis led many countries to raise debt, partly taking advantage of abundant liquidity in the global markets, to afford extra spending needed to mitigate the effect of the pandemic.

The IMF warned that financing needs are projected to increase over the coming two years, with emerging markets in the region likely to need about $1.1 trillion during 2021-22 from $784bn in 2018-19.

This presents financial stability risks and could slow economic recovery. Many countries rely on domestic banks to fund sovereign needs, which could make credit less easily available for corporates and small enterprises.

Countries with high external debt have also become more vulnerable to a tightening of global financial conditions, which would increase their borrowing costs and curb access to markets.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Ukraine turns to Turkey as Russia threatens full-scale war

Ecuador votes for next president amid COVID and economic crises

Soldiers unload electoral materials to be distributed ahead of the second round of presidential elections, in Quito, Ecuador, on April 10 [Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]

Peru votes in ‘most fragmented elections in history’

A worker sanitises a polling station on the eve of the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections in Peru [Ernesto Benavides/AFP]

‘Very, very serious’: Germany struggling with third COVID wave

In Germany, about 14 percent of its population has received at least one jab, trailing the UK, France and EU average [File: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]
Most Read

South African variant can ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine: Study

Pfizer-BioNTech said on April 1 its vaccine was about 91-percent effective at preventing COVID-19 [AFP]

Chinese vaccines’ effectiveness low, official admits

A healthcare worker shows vials of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination drive in Indonesia [Dedi Sinuhaji/EPA-EFE]

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Mysterious incident at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site

The same nuclear facility was hit by a large blast in July 2020 [File: AFP]