Live
News|Health

Libya kicks off delayed COVID-19 vaccination drive

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah receives shot on live television, urges Libyans to register online for their own vaccinations.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah receives the coronavirus vaccination at the Centre for Disease Control at the launch of the country's national vaccination campaign [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah receives the coronavirus vaccination at the Centre for Disease Control at the launch of the country's national vaccination campaign [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
10 Apr 2021

Libya has launched its delayed COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of the country’s new unity government, getting his shot on live television.

Officially, Libya has registered a total of about 167,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 2,800 deaths, out of a population of seven million. Its healthcare system has struggled to cope during the pandemic, strained by years of political turmoil and violence.

After the vaccination of Dbeibah on Saturday at the headquarters of Libya’s Centre for Disease Control on the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli, Health Minister Ali al-Zenati was next to receive a jab.

Libya has so far received 200,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, alongside more than 57,600 AstraZeneca shots, the latter delivered through the COVAX programme for lower and middle-income countries.

Dbeibah urged fellow citizens to register online for their own vaccinations. He has earmarked the vaccination campaign as a policy priority, alleging that the delivery of the shots was hindered by outgoing authorities.

“The arrival of vaccines has been delayed by political, not financial, considerations,” he said.

Dbeibah’s interim Government of National Unity was sworn in last month [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
Dbeibah was selected earlier this year through a United Nations-sponsored Libyan dialogue to lead the country to national elections in December.

His government replaces two warring administrations based in Tripoli and the country’s east, the latter loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Hafar. The rival authorities have given their backing to the new administration, adding to tentative hopes that Libya can exit a decade of crisis.

‘Better late than never’

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that two new variants of the coronavirus are present in Libya, which has lately been detecting about 1,000 new daily infections.

No lockdown measures are currently in place, and while masks are obligatory in public places, the measure is widely flouted.

“I feel sorry that the vaccine arrived late in Libya after thousands were infected. But better late than never,” shop owner Ali al-Hadi told Reuters news agency, adding that his wife had been sick with COVID-19 and recovered.

Many Libyans fear the vaccination campaign could be marred by political infighting or favouritism after years of unrest.

“We hope the health ministry will steer away from political conflicts so that services can reach patients,” said housewife Khawla Muhammad, 33.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Irish PM warns against ‘spiral’ in Northern Ireland violence

Speaking on 23rd anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which wound down the three-decades-long conflict over British rule in Northern Ireland, Martin called on political leaders 'to step forward' and ensure the violence does not spiral out of control [Peter Morrison/AP]

Is peace at risk in Northern Ireland?

India: Five killed in election violence in West Bengal state

Voters leave a polling station after casting their votes during the fourth phase of West Bengal state elections in Kolkata [Bikas Das/AP]

At least seven killed in earthquake off Indonesia’s Java island

A house destroyed by an earthquake in Malang, East Java province [Antara Foto via Reuters]
Most Read

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Iran tests newest advanced nuclear centrifuges

An engineer performs a mechanical test on nuclear equipment on Saturday [Iran President's Office]

‘Out of control’: Brazil’s COVID surge sparks regional fears

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is transported at a field hospital in Santo Andre, Brazil, April 7, 2021 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers for ‘cooperating with enemy’

Saudi Arabia has come under increasing global scrutiny over its human rights record since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 [File: Fayez Nureldine/AFP]