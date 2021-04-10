Live
News|Conflict

Erdogan urges end to Ukraine tension, offers Turkey’s support

Turkish president says tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over Donbass conflict have to be resolved through dialogue.

Erdogan, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks in Istanbul amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the long-running conflict in Donbass [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office via Reuters]
Erdogan, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks in Istanbul amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the long-running conflict in Donbass [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office via Reuters]
10 Apr 2021

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for the “worrying” developments in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support.

Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks in Istanbul on Saturday amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the long-running conflict in Donbass.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Zelenskyy, Erdogan said he hoped the conflict would be resolved peacefully, through dialogue based on diplomatic customs, in line with international laws and Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“Our main goal is that the Black Sea continues to be a sea of peace, tranquility and cooperation,” Erdogan said.

Zelenskyy said the views of Kyiv and Ankara coincided regarding the threats in the region and as well as responses to those threats.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey’s cooperation with Ukraine in the defence industry, which was the main item on the meeting’s agenda, was not a move against any third countries.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, said Ukraine was purchasing Turkey’s military drones.

She also said that “new generation drones will be equipped with the Ukrainian engines”.

Regional tensions

Zelenskyy’s visit to Turkey comes amid renewed tensions in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014.

In a visit to troops there this week, Zelenskyy said breaches of a July truce were increasing.

Separatist authorities have also accused Ukrainian forces of violating the ceasefire.

Russia has reinforced its troops along the border and warned Ukraine against trying to retake control of the separatist-controlled territory.

Kyiv rejects that it is preparing for an offensive. The Russian military buildup has raised concerns in the United States and Europe.

The Turkish and Russian presidents spoke on the phone on Friday. Among the issues discussed was Ukraine.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin expressed concern that Ukraine “recently resumed dangerous provocations on the contact line”.

Turkey is a NATO member. But Erdogan and Putin have forged a close personal relationship, sealing energy and trade deals.

They have also negotiated for opposing sides in conflicts, including Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Erdogan’s office also said he would discuss with Zelenskyy the living conditions of Crimean Tatars, who have ethnic links to Turks. Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

‘Almost 180-degree turnaround’: More Black Americans open to jabs

Dr Angela Branche helps people sign up to receive fresh food boxes and COVID-19 survival kits as part of an outreach programme to the Black community in Rochester, New York, in October [File: Lindsay DeDario/Reuters]

Libya kicks off delayed COVID-19 vaccination drive

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah receives the coronavirus vaccination at the Centre for Disease Control at the launch of the country's national vaccination campaign [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]

Irish PM warns against ‘spiral’ in Northern Ireland violence

Speaking on 23rd anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which wound down the three-decades-long conflict over British rule in Northern Ireland, Martin called on political leaders 'to step forward' and ensure the violence does not spiral out of control [Peter Morrison/AP]

Is peace at risk in Northern Ireland?

Most Read

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

‘Out of control’: Brazil’s COVID surge sparks regional fears

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is transported at a field hospital in Santo Andre, Brazil, April 7, 2021 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Iran tests newest advanced nuclear centrifuges

An engineer performs a mechanical test on nuclear equipment on Saturday [Iran President's Office]

Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers for ‘cooperating with enemy’

Saudi Arabia has come under increasing global scrutiny over its human rights record since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 [File: Fayez Nureldine/AFP]