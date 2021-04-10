Live
News|Conflict

10 Myanmar police killed in attack by ethnic armies: Reports

Fighters from an alliance of rebel groups reportedly attack a police station in a new escalation after the military coup.

Soldiers cross a bridge in Shan state in 2019 after it was attacked by ethnic rebel groups [File: AFP]
Soldiers cross a bridge in Shan state in 2019 after it was attacked by ethnic rebel groups [File: AFP]
10 Apr 2021

An alliance of ethnic armies in Myanmar that has opposed the general’s crackdown on anti-coup protests attacked a police station in the east on Saturday and killed at least 10 policemen, local media said.

The police station at Naungmon in Shan state was attacked early in the morning by fighters from an alliance that includes the Arakan Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, media reported.

Shan News said at least 10 policemen were killed, while the Shwe Phee Myay news outlet put the death toll at 14.

A spokesman for the military did not return calls asking for comment.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng, reporting from neighbouring Thailand, noted the ethnic armies are some of the oldest in the world, having battled central government forces for decades.

“Since the coup, there has been a lot of talk about armed groups operating together but we have not actually seen it before. Today it’s claimed three acted together, joined forces, attacked this outpost manned by Myanmar police, killing a number of policemen,” said Cheng, adding the assault occurred over two hours early on Saturday.

More than 600 people have been killed by the military in the crackdown on protests against the February 1 coup, according to a monitoring group. As violence has escalated, about a dozen armed groups have condemned the coup-makers as illegitimate and pledged to stand with the protesters.

Civilian lawmakers, most of whom are in hiding after their removal, have announced plans to form a “national unity government” – with key roles for ethnic leaders – and are holding online talks about joint resistance to the generals.

Dozens of bodies

Meanwhile, reports from Myanmar say dozens of people may have been killed in a military assault on anti-coup protesters in the city of Bago. About 60 people may have died in the clashes in the city, about 60km (32 miles) northeast of Yangon, according to Radio Free Asia citing witnesses.

News site Myanmar Now cited a protest leader as saying dozens of bodies had been brought inside a pagoda compound where the military was based. Witnesses cited by both media outlets reported hours of gunfire that started early on Friday.

Protests against the February coup continued on Saturday in Yangon, Mandalay, Bagan, Sagaing, Myeik and many other cities.

The military crackdown has also included reports of protesters being tortured in detention and harsh sentences.

The military issued death sentences on 19 people from Yangon’s North Okkalapa township on Friday. They were charged with beating an army captain, according to Radio Free Asia.

The military coup dismissed the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, who is currently under house arrest.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Iran imposes 10-day restrictions amid sharp rise in COVID cases

Iran has reported more than two million cases sine the start of the pandemic, including 64,232 deaths [Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters]

Iran unveils new centrifuges, civilian nuclear ‘achievements’

An engineer performs a mechanical test on nuclear equipment on Saturday [Iran President's Office]

Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers for ‘cooperating with enemy’

Saudi Arabia has come under increasing global scrutiny over its human rights record since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 [File: Fayez Nureldine/AFP]

Greek PM demands swift probe into journalist’s murder

A forensic expert is seen on the road where Karaivaz was fatally shot in Athens [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
Most Read

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Fresh COVID lockdowns worldwide as vaccine efforts stumble

Rio de Janeiro was reversing restrictions in place for two weeks, reopening restaurants and bars, though the city's famed beaches remained closed [File: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]

US loosens restrictions on Taiwan contacts in defiance of China

The easing of rules comes amid soaring tensions between the United States and China on multiple fronts [File: Frederic J Brown/Pool via Reuters]

Mumbai in lockdown as Indian vaccines run short

Maharashtra state's 125 million people will be confined to their homes on weekends unless shopping for food or medicine [Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]