Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

India’s COVID cases at five-month high, vaccination drive widened

India reports highest number of infections since October 11 as inoculation programme was opened to people above 45.

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus outside a hospital in Amritsar [File: Narinder Nanu/AFP]
1 Apr 2021

India has reported 72,330 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since October 11, data from the health ministry showed, as the vaccination programme was opened to people above 45.

The world’s third worst-hit country on Thursday reported 459 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 162,927, the data showed. India’s overall caseload stood at 12.22 million.

As infections surged, India on Thursday also widened its inoculation programme to include people above the age of 45.

The move will delay vaccine exports from the world’s biggest maker of the drug.

India has so far injected 64 million doses in its population but exported nearly as many ones. This has drawn criticism at home as India’s per-capita vaccination figure is much lower than many countries.

The government previously said that people more than 45 years of age can register for inoculation from April 1.

India initially focused on front-line workers, the elderly and those suffering from other health conditions, unlike some richer countries that have made all their adults eligible to get inoculated.

The government says it is working towards that goal. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted that there would be no vaccine shortage in the country as it opens up the vaccination programme.

“Centre to continually replenish states’ supplies,” he said on Twitter. “Avoid overstocking and understocking.”

India has already decided to delay big vaccine exports for now, including to the World Health Organization-backed global vaccine alliance, COVAX.

It is currently using the AstraZeneca vaccine and a shot developed at home by Bharat Biotech, which is struggling to step up supplies. India’s drug regulator is soon expected to approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Source: News Agencies

