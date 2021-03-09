Live
News|Women's Rights

One in three women endure violence worldwide: WHO

Report also shows 25 percent of women globally are subject to sexual or physical abuse by an intimate partner.

A woman performs an act to highlight growing incidents of violence during International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal [File: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
A woman performs an act to highlight growing incidents of violence during International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal [File: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
9 Mar 2021

One in three women worldwide have been subject to sexual or physical violence during their lifetime, according to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The UN agency released the study on Tuesday urging governments to prevent violence, improve services for victims, and tackle economic inequalities that often leave women and girls trapped in abusive relationships.

About 31 percent of women aged 15-49, or up to 852 million women, have experienced physical or sexual violence, the WHO said in what it called the largest-ever such study, encompassing national data and surveys from 2000-2018.

Boys should be taught in school about the need for mutual respect in relationships and mutual consent in sex, WHO officials said.

“Violence against women is endemic in every country and culture, causing harm to millions of women and their families, and has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

A husband or intimate partner is the most common perpetrator and a disproportionate number of victims are in the poorest countries, the report said.

One in four women are subjected to violence perpetrated by their intimate partners, it said, adding abuse sometimes starts at the “alarmingly young” age of 15.

An activist takes part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women’s Day in Kyiv, Ukraine [File: Anastasia Vlasova/Reuters]
Countries with the highest prevalence of women facing violence include Kiribati, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Afghanistan, WHO data showed. The lowest rates are in Europe, up to 23 percent, over a lifetime.

True figures are likely far higher because of under-reporting of sexual abuse, a heavily stigmatised crime.

Heidi Stoeckl, who was involved in the research, highlighted the fact that such figures have not changed over the past decade.

“They seem unfortunately to stay the same,” said Stoeckl, who is also director of the Gender Violence and Health Center at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

While Stoeckl acknowledged an increase in people’s awareness around the issue of gender violence, she underscored governments’ lack of action to implement programmes preventing it.

“So it is a [matter of] political commitment and decision [making] to put the financial resources to support women movements and to really change laws and improve gender equality,” said Stoeckl.

“What is needed is a big systemic change in the economic social inequality women face,” she added.

With the start of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, women’s exposure to intimate violence has intensified as people were forced to stay at home with their abuser while access to formal and informal support systems – friends, extended family, work colleagues – was removed or disrupted.

In Colombia, for example, reports of gender-based violence during lockdown increased by 175 percent compared with the previous year, according to Plan International.

 

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

US sanctions two Iranian officials for ‘gross rights violations’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions show the US 'will continue to hold violators accountable' [File: Alex Edelman/Pool via AP]

Texas governor blames Biden for migrant ‘surge’ at border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said growing number of migrants are crossing 'illegally' into the United States as a result of changes in the country's border policies under President Joe Biden [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

Egypt jails alleged paedophile caught on CCTV after online fury

According to the Egyptian penal code, the maximum penalty for sexually assaulting a child is seven years in prison [File: Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]

Street battles in Greece after march against police violence

Police stand near burning rubbish bins as their injured colleague lays in the street during clashes with protesters at a demonstration against police violence in an Athens suburb on March 9, 2021 [Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]
Most Read

TV presenter Piers Morgan leaves ITV after Meghan Markle comments

British TV presenter Piers Morgan cast doubt on Meghan Markle's comments during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired Sunday [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

In Northern Ireland, a ‘shift in enthusiasm’ for Irish unity

Recent opinion polling has indicated that increasing numbers of people in Northern Ireland favour holding a referendum on unity within the next five years [Phil Noble /Reuters]

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Planetary pact: China and Russia to launch lunar space station

Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint construction of a lunar space station [File: Ye Aung Thu/AFP]