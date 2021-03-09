Myanmar party official dies in custody amid torture allegations

NLD’s Zaw Myat Linn is the second party figure to die in detention in two days, while more than 60 protesters have been killed since the military coup.

An official from deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) died in custody after he was arrested on Tuesday, a former parliamentarian said, the second party figure to die in detention in two days.

The NLD’s Zaw Myat Linn died in custody after he was detained in Yangon at about 1:30am (19:00 GMT on Monday), said Ba Myo Thein, a member of the dissolved upper house of parliament.

“He’s been participating continuously in the protests,” Ba Myo Thein said. “Now the relatives are trying to retrieve the body at the Military Hospital.”

Neither the military nor the police responded to calls for comment.

Zaw Myat Linn is the second NLD official to have died in custody in the last two days. Khin Maung Latt, who worked as a campaign manager for an NLD MP elected in 2020, died after he was arrested on Saturday.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army removed Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in a coup on February 1, detained her and other NLD officials, and set up a group of ruling generals.

Daily protests against the coup are being staged across the country and security forces have cracked down harshly.

More than 60 protesters have been killed and nearly 1,800 detained, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an advocacy group, said.

People offer food in front of a roadside memorial with pictures of anti-coup protesters killed by Myanmar security forces [AP Photo] Maung Saungkha, an activist and Zaw Myat Linn’s friend, said his family was summoned to retrieve his body and was not told how he died.

Their deaths have raised questions about whether the military is torturing and killing detainees.

Witnesses said Khin Maung Latt’s body had wounds consistent with torture, according to New York-based Human Rights Watch.

‘Transfer him back’

Meanwhile, Myanmar recalled its British ambassador on Tuesday, a day after he urged the military to release Aung San Suu Kyi, state media reported.

The MRTV news channel said Kyaw Swar Min released the statement without following orders.

“Since he did not conduct himself in accordance with given responsibilities, an order [was issued] to summon and transfer him back to the ministry of foreign affairs,” it said.

The army has justified the coup by saying a November election won by the NLD was marred by fraud – a claim rejected by the electoral commission. It has promised a new vote but has not said when that might be held.

International powers have condemned the takeover, which derailed a slow transition to democracy in a country that has been ruled by the military for long periods since independence from Britain in 1947.

Anti-coup protesters use fire extinguishers to reduce the effect of tear gas fired by riot police in Yangon [AP Photo]

Widespread protests

Protest marches were held in cities and towns across the country, according to local news reports and social media, but were quickly broken up by security forces firing tear gas and stun grenades.

About 1,000 demonstrators emerged cautiously onto the streets of the country’s second-biggest city, Mandalay. The protest took place even though security forces have shown little reluctance to use lethal force to break up crowds.

Those who marched gathered for just a few minutes before dispersing to avoid a possible confrontation with riot police. Another group made a mobile protest, driving through the streets on motorcycles.

At least two people were wounded, one by a gunshot, in the town of Mohnyin in the north, local media said.

The protesters have adapted their tactics in response to escalating violence from security forces, including the firing of live ammunition at crowds.

The government’s deadly crackdown has failed to slow the widespread protests.

Overnight, police arrested about 50 people who had been cornered by security forces in a district of Myanmar’s main city Yangon, a rights group said.

But hundreds managed to escape the encirclement after crowds of demonstrators rallied in their support in defiance of a night-time curfew.

The United Kingdom, the United States, and some other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the generals.

The European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions to target army-run businesses, according to diplomats and two internal documents seen by Reuters news agency.

“We have very strongly condemned the junta for the … violent crackdowns on those peacefully taking to the streets and on those who are just doing their jobs, including independent journalists who have been swept up,” the US State Department said.

The military has brushed off condemnation of its actions – as it has in past periods of army rule when outbreaks of protest were bloodily repressed.