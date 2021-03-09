Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

‘Justifiably unhappy’: Bosnia FM slams lack of COVAX vaccines

Bisera Turkovic says the EU-backed initiative has failed to deliver ‘a single dose’ to date.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has recorded more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, giving it one of the world's highest per-capita mortality rates from the virus [Kay Nietfeld/Reuters]
Bosnia and Herzegovina has recorded more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, giving it one of the world's highest per-capita mortality rates from the virus [Kay Nietfeld/Reuters]
9 Mar 2021

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s foreign minister has voiced anger over the fact that her country has yet to receive any of the promised vaccines from the European Union-backed COVAX scheme, saying Bosnians are “justifiably unhappy”.

“We expect COVAX to fulfil its contractual obligations,” Bosnian foreign minister Bisera Turkovic told a news conference during a visit to the German capital, Berlin on Tuesday.

She said Bosnia had met its obligations and paid for more than 1.2 million doses through the international COVAX scheme, a global vaccine-sharing effort, but “not a single dose” has arrived to date.

“Our citizens are justifiably unhappy,” Turkovic told reporters, speaking alongside German foreign minister Heiko Maas.

“Every day counts. We’re talking about people’s lives,” she said, in remarks translated to German.

The Balkan nation of 3.5 million people has recorded more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, giving it one of the world’s highest per-capita mortality rates from the virus.

Bosnian authorities have looked elsewhere for help, procuring some 22,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID vaccine which is being doled out in the country’s Serb-dominated half, Republika Srpska.

Neighbouring Serbia last week donated 10,000 AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines, which will be distributed in the country’s other post-war entity, the Croat-Muslim federation.

German foreign minister Maas said he regretted the delayed start to the COVAX rollout but the pace would pick up soon.

COVAX is set to deliver more than a million vaccine doses to western Balkan countries “in the coming weeks and until the end of May”, including 130,000 for Bosnia, he said.

“I can understand that this isn’t fast enough for many, and of course I see that there are others offering vaccines and who expect favourable political conduct in return,” Maas added.

“But I am firmly convinced that despite the delay that nobody is pleased about … we can finally start delivering a large number of vaccines to the western Balkans.”

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

UAE is among the world’s fastest-growing tax havens, study finds

The UAE has also been criticised by the Financial Action Task Force, the global dirty-money watchdog [File: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg]

In Pictures: How new CAR violence has made women more vulnerable

CAR has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world [Alexis Huguet/MSF]

In Northern Ireland, a ‘shift in enthusiasm’ for Irish unity

Recent opinion polling has indicated that increasing numbers of people in Northern Ireland favour holding a referendum on unity within the next five years [Phil Noble /Reuters]

Kremlin alarmed by report on planned US cyberattack on Russia

Peskov says the attack would amount to 'pure international cybercrime' [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP]
Most Read

What prompted India-Pakistan ceasefire pact along Kashmir border?

An Indian soldier looks towards the snow-covered Pir Panjal range in the Himalayas from a forward post at LoC between India and Pakistan, in Poonch, Indian-administered Kashmir [File: Channi Anand/AP]

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

US to Yemen’s Houthis: Stop attacking, start negotiating

Yemen’s Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia have been engaged in tit-for-tat attacks for years, with the Iran-aligned rebels intensifying missile and drone attacks in the past several weeks [File: Hani Mohammed/AP]

Bangladesh bought phone-hacking tools from Israel, documents show

Devices are displayed at the research lab of the Israeli firm Cellebrite's technology on November 9, 2016 in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva. It only takes a few seconds for an employee of Cellebrite's technology, one of the world's leading hacking companies, to take a locked smartphone and pull the data from it [Jack Guez/AFP]