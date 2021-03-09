Live
News|Child Rights

Egypt jails alleged paedophile caught on CCTV after online fury

Egyptian police arrest man caught on camera assaulting a young girl as video catches fire on social media.

According to the Egyptian penal code, the maximum penalty for sexually assaulting a child is seven years in prison [File: Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]
According to the Egyptian penal code, the maximum penalty for sexually assaulting a child is seven years in prison [File: Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]
9 Mar 2021

Egyptian police arrested a man allegedly caught on a surveillance camera assaulting a young girl in widely shared footage that caused public outrage.

It is not clear exactly when the video was recorded, but it went viral on social media on Monday night with many users calling for the perpetrator’s immediate arrest. It showed a man abusing a child near the staircase of a residential building in the upmarket Maadi district in the capital Cairo.

He was confronted by a woman who opened the door of her apartment, an interruption that enabled the girl to escape, footage showed. The woman then pointed to a surveillance camera recording the incident.

“Security agencies were able to detain the person in question … to determine the circumstances of the incident that spread on social networking site Facebook showing a person sexually assaulting a girl,” a statement by the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The arrested man was referred to the prosecutor, it added.

According to media reports, a team of investigators interviewed the woman who appeared in the video. She said the seven-year-old victim worked alongside her mother selling tissue boxes on the streets of the affluent neighbourhood.

Al-Azhar, the world’s foremost authority on Sunni Islam and based in Egypt, on Tuesday decried paedophilia in a tweet as “an aggressive crime that goes against any religion or humanity and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

Twitter users in Egypt and the region expressed their shock and dismay at the incident. Some called for stricter laws when it comes to all forms of harassment, while others praised the woman who confronted the perpetrator.

According to the Egyptian penal code, the maximum penalty for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 18 is seven years in prison.

Egypt’s #MeToo movement has picked up momentum since last year, with many women coming forward to share testimonies of sexual misconduct.

United Nations surveys say most women in the conservative country have been subject to harassment ranging from catcalling, to pinching, groping and rape.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

US sanctions two Iranian officials for ‘gross rights violations’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions show the US 'will continue to hold violators accountable' [File: Alex Edelman/Pool via AP]

Texas governor blames Biden for migrant ‘surge’ at border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said growing number of migrants are crossing 'illegally' into the United States as a result of changes in the country's border policies under President Joe Biden [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

One in three women endure violence worldwide: WHO

A woman performs an act to highlight growing incidents of violence during International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal [File: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]

Street battles in Greece after march against police violence

Police stand near burning rubbish bins as their injured colleague lays in the street during clashes with protesters at a demonstration against police violence in an Athens suburb on March 9, 2021 [Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]
Most Read

TV presenter Piers Morgan leaves ITV after Meghan Markle comments

British TV presenter Piers Morgan cast doubt on Meghan Markle's comments during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired Sunday [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

In Northern Ireland, a ‘shift in enthusiasm’ for Irish unity

Recent opinion polling has indicated that increasing numbers of people in Northern Ireland favour holding a referendum on unity within the next five years [Phil Noble /Reuters]

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Planetary pact: China and Russia to launch lunar space station

Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint construction of a lunar space station [File: Ye Aung Thu/AFP]