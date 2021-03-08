Live
News|Politics

Ivory Coast president names Patrick Achi as interim PM

Achi’s appointment comes as results of the presidential election are scheduled to be announced.

Patrick Achi appointed while the country's Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko is in Europe receiving medical treatment [File: Sia Kambou/AFP]
Patrick Achi appointed while the country's Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko is in Europe receiving medical treatment [File: Sia Kambou/AFP]
8 Mar 2021

Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara named his close confidant and chief of staff, Patrick Achi, as interim prime minister on Monday in place of Hamed Bakayoko.

“State minister Patrick Achi will take over the functions of prime minister and head of government in an interim capacity,” the presidency said in a statement.

Tene Birahima Ouattara, presidential affairs minister and the younger brother of President Ouattara, was appointed interim defence minister, also replacing Bakayoko in that position.

Bakayoko, 56, travelled to France on February 18 for health reasons and has just been transferred to a hospital in Germany, a source close to the presidency told the AFP news agency, without specifying exactly when.

The nature of Bakayoko’s health issues has not been made public.

“Given the state of his health, he should remain in hospital for some time,” Ouattara said on Saturday, asking people to pray for Bakayoko.

Bakayoko, also known as “Hambak”, took over as prime minister in July 2020 from Amadou Gon Coulibaly who died after returning to Ivory Coast after two months in France, where he had been treated for heart problems.

Achi’s appointment as interim prime minister comes as the results of the presidential election held on Saturday are scheduled to be announced later on Monday.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Death toll from devastating Equatorial Guinea blasts jumps to 98

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People receive aid at a hospital, following explosions at a military base, according to local media, in Bata, Equatorial Guinea March 7, 2021. TVGE/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. EQUATORIAL GUINEA OUT.

How to stop pending famine in Yemen?

Judge opens door for Lula da Silva to run in Brazil in 2022

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spent 18 months in jail after a corruption conviction that has been annulled [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

AMLO defends barricading palace ahead of gender violence protests

Names of femicide victims, slogans and flowers cover a barricade outside the National Palace ahead of International Women's Day demonstrations on March 8 [Bloomberg]
Most Read

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Black public figures empathise with Meghan after Oprah interview

The duchess of Sussex accused the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of her son's skin [Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters]

Bangladesh bought phone-hacking tools from Israel, documents show

Devices are displayed at the research lab of the Israeli firm Cellebrite's technology on November 9, 2016 in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva. It only takes a few seconds for an employee of Cellebrite's technology, one of the world's leading hacking companies, to take a locked smartphone and pull the data from it [Jack Guez/AFP]

‘Buttergate’: Why isn’t butter softening in Canada?

The controversy over Canada's butter, dubbed 'Buttergate', has garnered international attention in recent weeks [Jillian Kestler-D'Amours/Al Jazeera]