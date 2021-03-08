Djokovic breaks Federer’s record for weeks at world number one

Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer’s record for the most weeks spent as the number one player in the men’s rankings.

Novak Djokovic has made history after breaking Roger Federer’s record for the most weeks as world number one on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic surpassed Federer after beginning his 311th week as the number one player in the men’s rankings on Monday.

“Chase your dreams. Thank you guys so much for this,” the Serbian national wrote on Twitter.

Djokovic, 33, won his 18th major at the Australian Open in February.

“It really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport,” said Djokovic, in a statement released by the ATP.

“To know that I earned my place among them by following my childhood dream is a beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible.”

Djokovic reclaimed the top ranking from Rafael Nadal in February 2020 and finished as year-end number one for the sixth time, tying the record set by Pete Sampras.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: “Novak’s many achievements in tennis are nothing short of extraordinary. Among them, this record may stand as his single most impressive.

“Reaching number one is something many players dream of and very few ever accomplish, and to have held the top spot for longer than anyone is testament to the levels of sustained excellence that Novak has redefined in our sport.”

Federer, who returns to action in Doha, Qatar this week after more than a year out to recover from two knee operations, slipped out of the top five on Monday to sixth.

His place was taken by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic won his 18th major at the Australian Open in February [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters] Djokovic made his top 100 debut in July 2005, just weeks after Nadal had won his first Roland Garros.

He was top 50 in June 2006, top 20 for the first time in October 2006 and top 10 by March 2007.

He first became world number one at the age of 24 on July 4, 2011, the day after winning Wimbledon for the first time, beating Nadal in the final.

Only a six-month injury absence in 2017 saw his ranking plunge, all the way to 22 the following year.