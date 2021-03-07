‘Willing to die’: Myanmar protesters rally after overnight raids

Protesters back on the streets following overnight raids in parts of Yangon that targeted figures from the National League for Democracy.

Tens of thousands of anti-coup protesters have taken to the streets of cities and towns across Myanmar despite an escalating crackdown, including overnight raids in the main city of Yangon targeting activists and officials from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy (NLD).

The protests on Sunday come as state-run media warned legislators involved in the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a group claiming to be the legitimately elected government of Myanmar, that they were committing “high treason” and could be sentenced to death or 22 years jail.

The military has declared the group’s members persona non-grata and threatened those who communicate with them with seven years in jail.

Several people have been wounded and arrested in #Bagan, one of Myanmar’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as police and soldiers fired live ammunition on anti-regime protesters on Sunday morning. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/SllYKSmT9y — The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) March 7, 2021

Myanmar was plunged into chaos on February 1 when the military seized power in a coup, alleging fraud in a November election that returned the NLD to power and detaining much of the country’s civilian leadership hours before the country’s new parliament was set to meet for the first time.

The power grab – a decade after the end of 49 years of strict military rule – triggered an uprising that has upended daily life, with hundreds of thousands rallying in the streets and civil servants and others stopping work in protest against the army.

Security forces have cracked down, killing at least 54 people and wounding dozens more.

In the town of Lashio in the northern Shan region, police on Sunday fired tear gas and stun grenades, according to a live video on Facebook, while a witness in the historic temple town of Bagan said police opened fire to break up a protest there. It was not clear, however, if they were using rubber bullets or live ammunition.

The Irrawaddy news website said several people were wounded in Bagan.

In Yangon, police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse crowds while one video posted to Twitter by the Myanmar Now website showed soldiers and police beating and kicking three unarmed men.

Activist Maung Saungkha said rallies were being coordinated across multiple cities and areas as part of a two-day general strike.

“We are willing to die for our country,” he told AFP news agency

“This time we must fight to win. We believe that fighting together with the young generation will get us the victory.”

The biggest turnout of the day was in Myanmar’s second city, Mandalay, where activists staged a sit-in protest after two minutes of silence in honour of people killed by police and the army, video showed.

Anti-coup protesters in Myingyan in Mandalay Region gathered in front of the town's hospital on Sunday, where soldiers were stationed. Security forces then opened gunfire on the crowd to disperse protesters, injuring one person in the leg. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/0rEcgDpN81 — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) March 7, 2021

‘Is no one going to help us?’

Overnight in the city, residents said soldiers and police moved into several districts, firing shots and arresting at least three in Kyauktada Township. Residents said they did not know the reason for the arrests.

“They are asking to take out my father and brother. Is no one going to help us? Don’t you even touch my father and brother. Take us too if you want to take them,” one woman screamed as two people, an actor and his son, were led off.

Soldiers also came looking for a lawyer who worked for the NLD but were unable to find him, Sithu Maung, a member of the now-dissolved parliament, said in a Facebook post.

“U Maung Maung’s brother was beaten by police and soldiers and his body was held in an upside-down position while he was tortured because there was no one to arrest,” the deposed legislator said.

More than 1,700 people have been detained by the military by Saturday, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group. It did not give a figure for overnight detentions.

“Detainees were punched and kicked with military boots, beaten with police batons and then dragged into police vehicles,” AAPP said in a statement. “Security forces entered residential areas and tried to arrest further protesters, and shot at the homes, destroying many.”

The monitoring group also said 21-year-old Ko Naing Min Ko died in Mandalay on Saturday after being shot in the leg and beaten by security forces the previous day.

People connected to the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party were also responsible for two deaths on Saturday morning in the Magway region – a 17-year-old youth and an NLD party official, according to AAPP.