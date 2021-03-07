Live
News

Sri Lankan Catholics demand justice for Easter bombing victims

Church leaders demand government finds the perpetrators behind the 2019 attacks that killed 279 people.

An inquiry set up by former President Sirisena said in a report published last month that he and his intelligence chiefs should be charged for failing to prevent the attacks [Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP]
An inquiry set up by former President Sirisena said in a report published last month that he and his intelligence chiefs should be charged for failing to prevent the attacks [Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP]
7 Mar 2021

The leader of Sri Lanka’s Catholics has demanded the government find the perpetrators of the deadly 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, as worshippers held silent protests outside the capital’s churches on Sunday.

No one has been prosecuted over the bombings at three hotels and three churches in Colombo that killed 279 people on April 21, 2019, although a local investigation found that followers of an armed group were behind them.

In a report published last month, the inquiry set up by former President Maithripala Sirisena said he and his intelligence chiefs should be charged for failing to prevent the attacks.

“Our effort is to establish who was actually behind the attacks,” Catholic leader Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said in a statement on Sunday. “This is not an issue only for Catholics. All Sri Lankans suffered after this attack.”

Last week, Ranjith told a press conference he was unhappy with the lack of progress in the inquiry, and laid out an ultimatum.

“If the authorities fail to come up with answers as to who was behind the attacks by the second anniversary of the bombings, we will call for a nationwide black-flag campaign,” he said.

The campaign would involve Sri Lankans flying a black flag above their homes as a sign of protest, the cardinal added.

Several Buddhist monks joined Ranjith and other protesters outside St Anthony’s church, one of the sites attacked, carrying banners calling for justice.

“Who ran the operation behind the curtain” and “Will the law be enforced against those who were found to be negligent” were some of the banners present at the protest.

‘Black Sunday’ protest

At St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, a predominantly Catholic area north of Colombo where 115 people were killed in the Easter attacks, parishioners attended mass on Sunday dressed in black and held placards outside the church in a silent “Black Sunday” protest.

“The main purpose of this is to show the people and our rulers that justice has not happened for the victims of the Easter attacks,” said Auxiliary Bishop the Reverend Maxwell Silva.

“We believe the commission report is not genuine and it did not do any justice to those who suffered,” said Manilal Ranasinghe, who attended Mass at St Mary’s Church in Dehiwala, south of Colombo.

In January this year, the US Justice Department charged three Sri Lankans with supporting terrorism for their alleged participation in the attacks, which were claimed by the ISIL (ISIS) group.

All three are in custody in Sri Lanka but have not been charged locally. The Justice Department said it would support their prosecution in the country.

At least 45 foreigners, including five Americans, were among those killed.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

‘Not running away’: Women fighting on Britain’s COVID front line

A combination picture of healthcare workers at East Lancashire NHS Trust [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Tighter COVID curbs stir unrest in parts of Latin America

Three Palestinian fishermen killed in explosion off Gaza coast

IPL returns to India, initially without spectators

The IPL was shifted to the UAE last year as India grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Most Read

Pope to visit ancient city of Ur, ‘the cradle of civilization’

The Great Ziggurat temple in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province [File: Asaad Niazi/AFP]

‘History in the making’ as Pope Francis meets Iraq’s Shia leader

Pope Francis, right, meets with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, Iraq [Vatican Media/AP]

‘Willing to die’: Myanmar protesters rally after overnight raids

People react after police fire tear gas during protests in Yangon [AFP]

Pope visits Iraq’s war-ravaged north on last day of tour

The President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani welcomes Pope Francis upon his arrival at Erbil International Airport [Gailan Haji/EPA]