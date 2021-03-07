Live
BREAKING
News|Conflict

Houthis say drones, missiles fired at Saudi oil, military sites

Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they fired drones and ballistic missiles at oil facilities and military sites in Saudi Arabia.

7 Mar 2021

Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles at facilities of oil firm Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura and at military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan, the Houthi military spokesman has said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the attacks from Saudi Aramco or from Saudi authorities.

Two residents in the kingdom’s eastern city of Dhahran told the Reuters news agency that they heard a blast. The cause was not immediately clear.

The United States mission in Saudi Arabia advised US citizens to take precautions after reports of possible attacks and explosion in the area of Dhahran, Dammam and Khobar.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said earlier on Sunday it intercepted 12 drones launched by the Houthis, including five that were fired towards the kingdom, and two ballistic missiles fired towards Jazan.

More soon.

Source : Reuters

