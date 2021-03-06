Live
News|Hong Kong Protests

Hong Kong democracy activists to remain in jail pending appeal

Eleven activists were set to be released on bail before state prosecutors appealed the decision earlier this week.

The group is among 47 people charged under a national security law imposed on the Chinese territory last year by the ruling Community Party after pro-democracy protests [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
The group is among 47 people charged under a national security law imposed on the Chinese territory last year by the ruling Community Party after pro-democracy protests [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
6 Mar 2021

A Hong Kong court has ruled that several pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will remain in jail for at least another five days until judges consider whether to release them on bail.

The group, made up of 11 activists – including three former politicians – will have hearings on Thursday and on March 13, the high court said on Saturday.

A court had earlier this week agreed to their release but prosecutors appealed the ruling.

The group is among 47 people charged under a national security law imposed on the Chinese territory last year by the ruling Community Party after pro-democracy protests.

They were arrested after opposition groups held an unofficial vote last year to pick candidates for elections to the territory’s Legislative Council.

Some activists planned, if elected, to vote down major bills in an attempt to force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign.

The national security law was imposed following months of rallies that began over a proposed China extradition law and expanded to include demands for greater democracy.

The law prompted complaints Beijing is undermining the “high degree of autonomy” promised when the former British colony returned to China in 1997, and hurting its status as a business centre.

People convicted of subversion or other offences under the law can face penalties of up to life in prison.

 

Hong Kong traditionally grants bail for non-violent offences but the new law says bail cannot be granted unless a judge believes the defendant “will not continue to commit acts endangering national security”.

On Friday, four of the 47 people charged were released on bail after prosecutors dropped a challenge to the decision.

The group due to appear in court on Thursday includes former legislators Helena Wong, Jeremy Tam and Kwok Ka-ki.

The next hearing for the 47 defendants is on May 31.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

‘History in the making’ as Pope Francis meets Iraq’s Shia leader

Pope Francis, right, meets with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, Iraq [Vatican Media/AP]

India: Farmers mark 100th day of protest, block highway

Farmers shout slogans as they take part in a three-hour 'chakka jam' or road blockade, as part of protests against farm laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

US slams China’s proposed new veto powers on Hong Kong

Price said Washington was working at 'galvanising' action against China's human rights abuses [File: Tom Brenner/Pool/Reuters]

Eritrean forces killed 100s of civilians in Tigray ‘rampage’: HRW

Addis Ababa and Asmara deny Eritrea is actively involved in Tigray [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
Most Read

Pope to visit ancient city of Ur, ‘the cradle of civilization’

The Great Ziggurat temple in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province [File: Asaad Niazi/AFP]

‘Kill them’: Duterte wants to ‘finish off’ communist rebels

Duterte told communist rebels on Friday that they have 'no ideology' and that they are just fighting like 'bandits' [RTVM Malacanang]

Mars rover travels 6.5 metres in ‘flawless’ first drive

Photo from the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021 [NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP Photo]

‘Active threat’: Chinese hackers target 30,000 US entities

Hafnium has targeted US-based companies in the past, including infectious disease researchers, law firms, universities, defence contractors, think-tanks, and NGOs [File: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via AFP]