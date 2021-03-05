Live
News|Space

Mars rover travels 6.5 metres in ‘flawless’ first drive

Perseverance rover can travel 200 metres a day, but scientists need to conduct tests and safety checks before it ventures further.

Photo from the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021 [NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP Photo]
Photo from the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021 [NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP Photo]
5 Mar 2021

NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance has taken its first, short drive on the surface of the red planet, two weeks after the robot science lab’s picture-perfect touchdown on the floor of an enormous crater, mission managers said on Friday.

The Perseverance rover first ventured from its landing position Thursday, two weeks after landing on the Red Planet to seek signs of past life.

Taking directions from mission managers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, the rover rolled four metres (13.1 feet) forward, turned about 150 degrees to its left and then drove backwards another 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) for a total of 6.5 metres (21.3 feet) during its half-hour test within Jezero Crater, site of an ancient, long-vanished lake bed and river delta on Mars.

“It went incredibly well,” Anais Zarifian, a JPL mobility test engineer for Perseverance, said during a teleconference briefing with reporters, calling it a “huge milestone” for the mission.

The roundabout, back and forth drive lasted just 33 minutes and went so well that the six-wheeled rover was back on the move Friday.

Perseverance is capable of averaging 200 metres of driving a day.

The surface of Mars directly below NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired February 22, 2021 [File: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters]
NASA displayed a photo taken by the rover showing the wheel tread marks left in the reddish, sandy Martian soil after its first drive.

Another vivid image of the surrounding landscape shows a rugged, ruddy terrain littered with large, dark boulders in the foreground and a tall outcropping of rocky, layered deposits in the distance – marking the edge of the river delta.

So far, Perseverance and its hardware, including its main robot arm, appear to be operating flawlessly, according to Robert Hogg, deputy mission manager.

But JPL engineers still have additional equipment checks to run on the rover’s many instruments before they will be ready to send the robot on a more ambitious journey as part of its primary mission to search for traces of fossilised microbial life.

The team has yet to conduct post-landing tests of the rover’s sophisticated system to drill and collect rock samples for return to Earth via future Mars missions.

The deck of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover, featuring Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry, one of the instruments on its stowed arm, is seen in an image taken by the rover’s navigation cameras on Mars February 20, 2021 [File: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters]
As soon as the system checks on Perseverance are complete, the rover will head for an ancient river delta to collect rocks for return to Earth a decade from now.

Scientists are debating whether to take the smoother route to get to the nearby delta or a possibly tougher way with intriguing remnants from that once-watery time three to four billion years ago.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill stalls in US Senate

President Joe Biden participates in a roundtable discussion on a coronavirus relief package at the White House on Friday [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

737 MAX declared emergency after engine stall, safely lands

American Airlines flight 718, the first US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, lands at LaGuardia airport in New York on December 29, 2020 [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

US, EU to suspend tariffs in Boeing-Airbus dispute

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that she and United States President Joe Biden agreed to suspend all tariffs imposed in the context of the Airbus-Boeing disputes, both on aircraft and non-aircraft products, for at least four months [File: Francisco Seco/AP Photo]

US calls on allies to speak up against China’s abuses of Muslims

The US State Department says the Chinese government has committed crimes against humanity, and continues to arbitrarily detain more than one million civilians in detention camps [File: Tom Brenner/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

At least seven university students fall to death in Bolivia

A couple wait for information about the UPEA (El Alto Public University) accident, where a balcony railing collapsed and at least students fell to their death [David Mercado/Reuters]

Pope to visit ancient city of Ur, ‘the cradle of civilization’

The Great Ziggurat temple in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province [File: Asaad Niazi/AFP]

Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot: Reports

Former President Donald Trump has disputed the results of November presidential election [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

‘Buttergate’: Why isn’t butter softening in Canada?

The controversy over Canada's butter, dubbed 'Buttergate', has garnered international attention in recent weeks [Jillian Kestler-D'Amours/Al Jazeera]