Live
News|Joe Biden

US opposes ICC war crimes probe, citing support for Israel

Secretary of State says the US ‘firmly opposes’ the ICC investigation into alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories.

A February determination by the ICC that the occupied Palestinian territories fall under its jurisdiction paved the way for the investigation [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A February determination by the ICC that the occupied Palestinian territories fall under its jurisdiction paved the way for the investigation [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
4 Mar 2021

The United States “firmly opposes and is deeply disappointed” by the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to open a war crimes investigation in the occupied Palestinian territories, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

The investigation, which was announced on Wednesday, comes after a February ICC determination that the occupied Palestinian territories fall under its jurisdiction, paving the way for an investigation of war crimes committed by both Palestinians and Israelis.

“The ICC has no jurisdiction over this matter. Israel is not a party to the ICC and has not consented to the Court’s jurisdiction, and we have serious concerns about the ICC’s attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel,” Blinken said in a statement.

“The Palestinians do not qualify as a sovereign state and therefore, are not qualified to obtain membership as a state in, participate as a state in, or delegate jurisdiction to the ICC,” he said.

A resolution passed by the United Nations in 2012 changed the occupied Palestinian territories from an “observer entity” to a “non-member observer state”, a de facto recognition of sovereignty that opened the door for the ICC’s ruling on jurisdiction.

The secretary of state added that the US “will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security, including by opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly”.

The stance echoes that of Israel, who quickly decried the court’s investigation, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling the probe “the essence of anti-Semitism”.

Meanwhile, the ICC’s decision has been welcomed by the Palestinian Authority, which called it “a long-awaited step that serves Palestine’s tireless pursuit of justice and accountability, which are indispensable pillars of the peace the Palestinian people seek and deserve”.

Hamas also praised the probe, while defending its own actions.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has said the inquiry into the “situation in Palestine” will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favour”, but further details of the probe have not yet been released.

US sanctions

Blinken’s condemnation comes as pressure has grown for Washington to lift Trump era sanctions on Bensouda and other ICC staff.

During the two leaders’ first phone call, Netanyahu had reportedly pressured Biden to maintain the sanctions in light of the court’s determination of jurisdiction of the occupied Palestinian territories in February.

The US, which is not a party to the Rome Statute, the foundational and governing treaty of the ICC, has said it is reviewing the Trump sanctions, initially imposed as a response to an ICC investigation into Afghanistan that includes looking into US abuses committed there.

While Trump took an antagonistic approach to the court, his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, had pursued a policy of “positive engagement” which saw the US supporting ICC investigations on an ad hoc basis.

The administration of President Joe Biden, which has emphasised human rights and a multilateral approach to foreign policy, was widely expected to take a similar tack, but the delay in lifting the Trump sanctions has raised questions over whether Biden will be colder towards the court than Obama, his former boss.

Biden’s State Department had in February praised the ICC for deciding to convict Dominic Ongwen, the commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), for war crimes committed in Uganda in the early 2000s.

In his statement on Wednesday, Blinken said the US “remains deeply committed to ensuring justice and accountability for international atrocity crimes” and recognises “the role that international tribunals such as the ICC can play”.

He added: “The ICC was established by its States Parties as a Court of limited jurisdiction. Those limits on the Court’s mandate are rooted in fundamental principles of international law and must be respected.”

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Curfew, market closure imposed in Nigerian town of abducted girls

Gunshots and chaos erupted during what should have been the joyous return of 279 schoolgirls abducted by gunmen from their boarding school [Amin Abubakar/AFP]

‘They show porn’: India’s top court favours controls on web shows

BJP supporters protest against Amazon Prime show Tandav in Mumbai [File: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]

Pakistan Super League cricket suspended over coronavirus cases

Sherfane Rutherford of Peshawar Zalmi plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Karachi [Shahzeb Akber/EPA]

20 migrants die after being thrown overboard en route to Yemen

IOM says five bodies have been recovered, and survivors are being treated in Djibouti [File: Thomas Lohnes/AFP]
Most Read

UN seeks access to Ethiopia’s Tigray to probe war crimes

People mourn the victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean Soldiers in the village of Dengolat, North of Mekele, the capital of Tigray on February 26, 2021 [File: Eduardo Soteras/ AFP]

German warship to cross South China Sea for first time since 2002

The German ship will not pass within what officials called the '12-nautical-mile' in a reference to contested areas in the crowded sea [File: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

‘RIP SN10’: SpaceX rocket goes up in flames after landing

The Starship SN10 prototype soared through the air and successfully manoeuvred for landing - only to explode eight minutes later [SpaceX via AFP]

Pakistani PM to face confidence vote after Senate blow

As per unofficial results, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party still made the largest gains in the election [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]