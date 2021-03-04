UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said multiple parties to the conflict are possible perpetrators of sexual violence and killings.

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is calling on Ethiopia to grant UN monitors access to the Tigray region to investigate reports of continuing killings and sexual violence that may amount to war crimes.

In a statement on Thursday, she said multiple parties to the conflict had been identified as possible perpetrators, including the Ethiopian National Defence Forces, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the Eritrean armed forces, and Amhara regional forces and allied militia.

More to follow…