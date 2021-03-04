Live
Tsunami warning issued after quake strikes off New Zealand

Tsunami waves were possible within 300km of the quake’s epicentre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says.

4 Mar 2021

A shallow, powerful earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of New Zealand with officials warning of a possible tsunami and ordering residents to head for higher ground.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit 180km (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne at 2:27am on Friday (13:27 GMT Thursday).

“Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can,” the National Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

The USGS initially pegged the quake at 7.3, then revised it down to 6.9. It said the quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10km (6 miles).

The US Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 metre (1 to 3.3 feet).

Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

“Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300km of the earthquake epicentre,” the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet’s website, with 282 people describing the shaking as “severe” and 75 saying it was “extreme”. Most others described it as light.

The closest major city to the epicentre is Gisborne with a population of about 35,500 residents. People near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay were told to evacuate.

“Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is canceled,” New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned.

 

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
