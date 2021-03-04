Live
News|Censorship

‘They show porn’: India’s top court favours controls on web shows

Supreme Court says it favours a screening mechanism for video streaming services following obscenity complaints by governing BJP party.

BJP supporters protest against Amazon Prime show Tandav in Mumbai [File: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
BJP supporters protest against Amazon Prime show Tandav in Mumbai [File: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
4 Mar 2021

India’s top court says it favours a screening mechanism for online video streaming services, dominated in the country by Amazon and Netflix.

The United States-based streaming platforms have faced complaints from legislators belonging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others that some of the shows promote obscenity or offend religious beliefs.

“We are of the view there should be some screening of these types (of content). What they are showing? They are showing pornography also,” Supreme Court Justice Ashok Bhushan said on Thursday.

Traditional film viewing in India, home to the thriving Bollywood industry, has changed as fewer people go to cinema halls and web series have become common, Bhushan said.

The remarks came as the Supreme Court heard a plea from Amazon’s head of India content for Prime Video, Aparna Purohit, for protection against arrest in a case involving a controversial political drama Tandav, a Hindi word for “fury”.

Tandav stars top Bollywood actors but has been battling police and court cases which allege the show depicted Hindu gods in a derogatory manner and offended religious beliefs.

The court will continue to hear the case on Friday. Bhushan has asked the government and the platform to submit details of any regulations that currently govern online video platforms.

Content on these platforms is not subject to vetting. But the government has ordered that the platforms classify content into five categories based on the age groups it would be appropriate for.

Purohit’s lawyer told the Supreme Court her case was one concerning freedom of expression.

Last week, the executive was questioned for nearly four hours by police in Uttar Pradesh in a separate case filed against the show.

Purohit approached the apex court after a state court rejected her request for anticipatory bail, saying the Tandav series hurt religious sentiment and she must cooperate with police.

Amazon this week issued a rare public apology for Tandav, saying some scenes that were found objectionable had been edited or removed.

In January 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Prime Video was doing well globally “but nowhere is it doing better than India”.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Curfew, market closure imposed in Nigerian town of abducted girls

Gunshots and chaos erupted during what should have been the joyous return of 279 schoolgirls abducted by gunmen from their boarding school [Amin Abubakar/AFP]

US opposes ICC war crimes probe, citing support for Israel

A February determination by the ICC that the occupied Palestinian territories fall under its jurisdiction paved the way for the investigation [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

Pakistan Super League cricket suspended over coronavirus cases

Sherfane Rutherford of Peshawar Zalmi plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Karachi [Shahzeb Akber/EPA]

20 migrants die after being thrown overboard en route to Yemen

IOM says five bodies have been recovered, and survivors are being treated in Djibouti [File: Thomas Lohnes/AFP]
Most Read

UN seeks access to Ethiopia’s Tigray to probe war crimes

People mourn the victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean Soldiers in the village of Dengolat, North of Mekele, the capital of Tigray on February 26, 2021 [File: Eduardo Soteras/ AFP]

German warship to cross South China Sea for first time since 2002

The German ship will not pass within what officials called the '12-nautical-mile' in a reference to contested areas in the crowded sea [File: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

‘RIP SN10’: SpaceX rocket goes up in flames after landing

The Starship SN10 prototype soared through the air and successfully manoeuvred for landing - only to explode eight minutes later [SpaceX via AFP]

Pakistani PM to face confidence vote after Senate blow

As per unofficial results, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party still made the largest gains in the election [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]