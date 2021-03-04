Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Study suggests strong link between obesity and COVID death rate

COVID deaths about 10 times higher in countries where half or more of the population is overweight, new study finds.

The World Obesity Forum says people who are are obese or overweight should be prioritised for testing and vaccination [Max Cavallari/EPA]
The World Obesity Forum says people who are are obese or overweight should be prioritised for testing and vaccination [Max Cavallari/EPA]
4 Mar 2021

The death rate from COVID-19 is about 10 times higher in countries where half or more of the population is overweight, according to a report by the World Obesity Federation.

The report released on Wednesday titled COVID-19 and Obesity: The 2021 Atlas has shown that being overweight is a “highly significant predictor” of developing complications from contracting COVID-19 such as hospitalisation, intensive care and mechanical ventilation, as well as being a “predictor of death” from the disease.

The researchers say that countries in which fewer than 40 percent of people are overweight had fewer coronavirus-linked deaths, whereas countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Italy, where more than 50 percent of the population is overweight, had a much higher death rate.

“An overweight population is an unhealthy population, and a pandemic waiting to happen,” the report said.

The report flagged that in the UK, 73.7 percent of 10,465 patients who were critically ill with confirmed COVID-19 were overweight or obese.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has the lowest level of overweight people in the population and the world’s second lowest COVID death rate.

It also highlighted that overweight and obesity could be risk factors for dangerous outcomes in people under 60 years old, with those who have a body mass index (BMI) between 30 and 34 twice as likely to be admitted to ICU compared with the ones with a BMI under 30.

“Reducing one major risk factor, overweight, would have resulted in far less stress on health services and reduced the need to protect those services from being overwhelmed,” the report found, suggesting that people who are are obese or overweight should be prioritised for testing and vaccination.

A survey last month by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the obesity rate in the United States was 42 percent, higher than the 40 percent found in a 2015-16 study.

COVID-19 has killed more than 500,000 people in the US so far and 2.56 million across the world.

Information collected over the past two decades has also shown that excess bodyweight is linked to worse outcomes in MERS, H1N1 influenza and other influenza-related infections.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

‘Beacon of impunity’: US eyes Uganda ties as abuses continue

In January, Museveni was declared the winner of a presidential election that the opposition says was rigged [File: Stephen Wandera/AP Photo]

Muslim Austrian academic shares tale of gunpoint raid

Farid Hafez, a prominent critic and professor, was born and raised in Austria [File: Emrah Yorulmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]

‘Buttergate’: Why isn’t butter softening in Canada?

The controversy over Canada's butter, dubbed 'Buttergate', has garnered international attention in recent weeks [Jillian Kestler-D'Amours/Al Jazeera]

Curfew, market closure imposed in Nigerian town of abducted girls

Gunshots and chaos erupted during what should have been the joyous return of 279 schoolgirls abducted by gunmen from their boarding school [Amin Abubakar/AFP]
Most Read

UN seeks access to Ethiopia’s Tigray to probe war crimes

People mourn the victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean Soldiers in the village of Dengolat, North of Mekele, the capital of Tigray on February 26, 2021 [File: Eduardo Soteras/ AFP]

Pakistani PM to face confidence vote after Senate blow

As per unofficial results, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party still made the largest gains in the election [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

German warship to cross South China Sea for first time since 2002

The German ship will not pass within what officials called the '12-nautical-mile' in a reference to contested areas in the crowded sea [File: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

‘RIP SN10’: SpaceX rocket goes up in flames after landing

The Starship SN10 prototype soared through the air and successfully manoeuvred for landing - only to explode eight minutes later [SpaceX via AFP]