Protests, mourning as world condemns Myanmar crackdown

Protesters return to the streets as thousands attend funeral for a 19-year-old woman killed in bloodiest clampdown on anti-coup rallies.

Security forces in Myanmar lobbed tear gas to break up anti-coup protests on Thursday as demonstrators returned to streets across the country, a day after the United Nations said 38 people had been killed in the bloodiest crackdown since last month’s military takeover.

The rallies in Yangon, Mandalay, Myingan and other cities and towns came as thousands of mourners attended a funeral for a 19-year-old woman who was killed in the previous day’s violence.

Protesters said they refused to accept the February 1 military coup and were determined to press for the release of elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and recognition of her victory in a November election.

“We know that we can always get shot and killed with live bullets but there is no meaning to staying alive under the junta,” activist Maung Saungkha told Reuters news agency.

In Sachaung, a residential neighbourhood transformed with barricades built out of sandbags, tyres, bricks and barbed wire, Thinzar Shunlei Yi described Wednesday’s killings as “horrific”.

“It was devastating to learn the military in Myanmar has never changed since 1962,” she told AFP.

But “resistance is now our duty,” she said, pledging to protest every day.

Tens of thousands of people are protesting against the military coup in the town of Myingyan in central Myanmar despite the fact that one of the protesters in this town was shot dead during the crackdown yesterday. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/ttb8ULIt3D — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) March 4, 2021

In an increasingly common sight across the city, protesters have refashioned oil drums and satellite dishes into battle shields. They are also using clotheslines and fire extinguishers to block police visibility. pic.twitter.com/mKDHlFiPdf — Frontier Myanmar (@FrontierMM) March 4, 2021

Police later opened fire and used tear gas to break up protests in Yangon and the central town of Monywa, witnesses said. Police also fired in the town of Pathein, to the west of Yangon, media reported.

Protesters gathered elsewhere, including in the historic temple town of Bagan where hundreds marched carrying pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi and a banner saying: “Free our leader”, a witness said.

In some parts of Yangon, protesters hung sheets and sarongs across the street to obscure the police’s line of sight and uncoiled barbed wire to reinforce barricades.

Five fighter jets made several low passes in formation over the second city of Mandalay early on Thursday, residents said, in what appeared to be a show of military might.

‘Immediate end to repression’

The action came as condemnation of the killings grew, with French President Emmanuel Macron reiterating his call for an end to the violence in Myanmar.

“France calls for an immediate end to the repression in Myanmar, for the liberation of people who have been held and for the respect of the democratic choice of the Myanmar people as expressed during the recent elections. We are at your side,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, a group of Southeast Asian legislators, also expressed “revulsion” at the violence, saying the “scenes emerging from Myanmar are sickening”.

Charles Santiago, chair of the group, added: “The world cannot stand idly by as the military guns down its people, and attempts to return the country to full-scale isolationist rule. We cannot allow another generation of Myanmar youths to lose their lives, and their hope for the future, to this military”.

Richard Weir, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, said “Myanmar’s security forces now seem intent on breaking the back of the anti-coup movement through wanton violence and sheer brutality”.

In one particularly brutal incident, a man in custody appeared to have been shot in the back, the group said.

There was no immediate comment from the military.

The UN Security Council is due to discuss the situation on Friday in a closed meeting, diplomats said.

UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said the “systematic brutality” of the military was again on display.

“I urge members of the UN Security Council to view the photos/videos of the shocking violence,” he said on Twitter.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said the US was “appalled” by the violence and was evaluating how to respond.

The US has told China it expects it to play a constructive role, he said. China has declined to condemn the coup, with Chinese state media calling it a “major cabinet reshuffle”.

The European Union said the shootings of unarmed civilians and medical workers were clear breaches of international law. It also said the military was stepping up repression of the media, with a growing number of journalists arrested.

‘Everything will be OK’

Save the Children said four children were killed on Wednesday including a 14-year-old boy who Radio Free Asia reported was shot dead by a soldier on a passing convoy of military trucks.

The soldiers loaded his body onto a truck and left, according to the report.

Protesters hold up placards demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration in Naypyidaw [Stringer/AFP] Images of a 19-year-old woman, Ma Kyal Sin, one of two shot dead in Mandalay, showed her wearing a T-shirt that read “Everything will be OK”.

Also known as Angel, the young woman was killed by a shot to the head. Thousands attended her funeral in Mandalay, according to local media.

Myat Thu, who was with her at the protests, recalled a brave young woman who kicked open a water pipe so protesters could wash tear gas from their eyes, and who lobbed a tear gas canister back towards the police.

“When the police opened fire she told me ‘Sit! Sit! Bullets will hit you. You look like you’re on a stage,’” the 23-year-old told Reuters. “She cared for and protected others as a comrade.”

Before the police assault, Ma Kyal Sin could be heard on video shouting: “We won’t run” and “Blood must not be shed”.

She knew she was risking her life.

Her friend Kyaw Zin Hein, shared a copy of her last message to him on social media. It read: “This might be the last time I say this. Love you so much. Don’t forget”.

On Facebook, she had posted her medical details and the request to donate her body if she were killed. Messages of grief and acclaim flooded the page following her killing.

“She was a happy girl, she loved her family and her father loved her so much too,” said Myat Thu, who is now in hiding.

“We are not in a war. There is no reason to use live bullets on people. If they are human, they will not do it.”