Live
News|Politics

Hong Kong court weighs bail petition of pro-democracy activists

Activists accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll that authorities said was part of a plan to ‘overthrow’ government.

The bail hearings have gone on late into the night for three consecutive days, causing several defendants to fall ill and be sent to hospital [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
The bail hearings have gone on late into the night for three consecutive days, causing several defendants to fall ill and be sent to hospital [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
4 Mar 2021

After four days of marathon hearings, a court in Hong Kong is expected to decide on Thursday on the bail petitions of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, in a landmark case following the most sweeping use yet of the national security law imposed on the city by Beijing.

Ahead of the hearing, family members of the detained activists and opposition politicians, as well as hundreds of their supporters, lined up early outside the West Kowloon court in a show of solidarity.

Au Pui-fun, the wife of a jailed social activist and former Legislative Council member, told reporters outside the court that she was not optimistic about the outcome of her husband’s case, adding that it was a “pre-written play”.

Labour Party politician Lee Cheuk-yan, another former Legislative Council member, was also outside the court, and was quoted on social media as saying that he felt “disoriented” about the legal system, and did not know what to expect next.

Candy, a 40-year-old housewife who started queueing early in the morning with her two children, said that her presence was her “declaration of support” for the activists.

“The kids wanted to come,” she told Reuters news agency.

The court is also considering the request by the media to lift reporting restrictions on the bail proceedings.

Foreign diplomats and rights groups are also closely monitoring the case as concerns mount over the vanishing space for dissent in the former British colony, which has taken a swift authoritarian turn since the imposition of the law in June 2020.

The hearings have gone on late into the night for three consecutive days, causing several defendants to fall ill and be sent to hospital.

Onus on defendants

A number of the defendants dismissed their legal representatives and planned to add more testimony to their submissions to the court. Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of the content of bail hearings.

In contrast with the territory’s common law traditions, the new security law puts the onus on defendants to prove they will not pose a security threat if released on bail.

The men and women, aged 23-64, are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July that authorities said was part of a plan to “overthrow” the government.

Supporters line up in the rain outside West Kowloon court in Hong Kong on March 4, 2021, during court appearances by dozens of dissidents charged with subversion in the largest use yet of Beijing’s sweeping new national security law (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (AFP)

The vote, in which not all of the accused were winners, was aimed at selecting the strongest opposition candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.

The detentions have been fiercely criticised by governments in the West, including in Britain and the United States.

Supporters of the security law, which punishes what it broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, say the legislation was necessary to restore stability in Hong Kong after months of pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Among those charged were the organiser of the primary election and former law professor Benny Tai, as well as prominent democracy campaigners Lester Shum, Joshua Wong, Owen Chow, Wu Chi-wai and Sam Cheung.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Nepal gov’t signs peace accord with banned Maoist splinter group

A protester affiliated with a faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party dances as he takes part in a protest against the dissolution of Parliament, in Kathmandu [File: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]

India FM visits Bangladesh amid Rohingya repatriation crisis

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar [File: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters]

Lives of youth ‘in jeopardy’ in Middle East, North Africa: UNICEF

From war-ravaged Libya to Syria and Yemen, violence has affected many young lives in the region [File: Delil Souleiman/AFP]

Asian shares slump on concerns over rising borrowing costs

Asian stocks were lower on Thursday led by losses in China and Japan [File: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

German warship to cross South China Sea for first time since 2002

The German ship will not pass within what officials called the '12-nautical-mile' in a reference to contested areas in the crowded sea [File: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

‘RIP SN10’: SpaceX rocket goes up in flames after landing

The Starship SN10 prototype soared through the air and successfully manoeuvred for landing - only to explode eight minutes later [SpaceX via AFP]

UN: 38 killed in ‘bloodiest day’ since coup hit Myanmar

The military is resorting to increasing violence as protesters continue their campaign to restore Myanmar's democratically-elected government to power [Anadolu] Agency )

Pakistani PM to face confidence vote after Senate blow

As per unofficial results, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party still made the largest gains in the election [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]