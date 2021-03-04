Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Alabama extends mask mandate as other US states lift restrictions

Several states, including Texas and Mississippi, lifted mandates on mask wearing and eased restrictions on businesses.

On April 9, Alabama's statewide mask wearing mandate will expire and will not be renewed, Governor Kay Ivey said [File: Marvin Gentry/Reuters]
On April 9, Alabama's statewide mask wearing mandate will expire and will not be renewed, Governor Kay Ivey said [File: Marvin Gentry/Reuters]
4 Mar 2021

Alabama’s governor said on Thursday she was extending the state’s mask mandate for another month, heeding the advice of health experts and breaking with decisions by neighbouring Mississippi and Texas earlier this week to lift their requirements.

Alabama’s mandate, due to expire on Friday, will remain in effect until April 9, but no longer than that, Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, said.

“After that, it’ll be personal responsibility,” Ivey said at a briefing.

“Even when we lift the mask order,” she added, “I will continue to wear my mask while I’m around others and strongly urge my fellow citizens to use common sense and do the same,” Ivey said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained US President Joe Biden’s ‘Neanderthal’ comments [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]
The contrasting moves on masks in the three southern states comes at a time when coronavirus infections, hospitalisations and deaths across the US had been falling but the decline has since stalled.

About 45,000 COVID-19 patients were being treated in US hospitals as of Wednesday night, compared with a peak of about 132,000 on January 6.

The lower number of hospitalisations in part reflects an acceleration of the drive to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration. A third authorised vaccine from Johnson & Johnson began going into arms this week.

Even so, health authorities have stressed the need for caution, urging Americans to keep wearing masks, practise social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus amid concerns that declines in new infections were plateauing with highly contagious newer virus variants widely circulating.

US President Joe Biden blasted states’ decisions to lift mask mandates, calling them “a big mistake” and adding, “the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking.”

The comment drew criticism from Republican leaders. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday sought to explain Biden’s comments.

“I think the president, what everybody saw yesterday, was a reflection of his frustration and exasperation, Psaki said during a news conference, “which I think many American people have, that for almost a year now people across the country have sacrificed, at many times they haven’t had information they need from the federal government,” she said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, said the decision to roll back measures in several US states is ‘inexplicable’. [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
“They haven’t had access to a greater understanding of what the public health guidelines should look like,” she added, “and those include many many people in Mississippi and Texas, in Ohio, Florida, in every state across the country.”

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, said the decision to roll back measures is “inexplicable”.

“I understand the need to want to get back to normality, but you’re only going to set yourself back if you just completely push aside the public health guidelines,” Fauci said during an interview with CNN.

Since the pandemic reached the United States early last year, the country has recorded 28.7 million cases and more than 518,000 deaths, more than any other country in the world.

Texas, Mississippi and Alabama are near the bottom of the list of states in terms of administering vaccines, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on the number of people per thousand who have gotten at least one dose. The governors of all three states are Republicans.

Medical officials welcomed Ivey’s decision after recommending an extension, arguing that easing restrictions before more people were vaccinated could reverse recent improvements. Alabama’s rolling seven-day average of daily cases has dropped from 3,000 in early January to below 1,000 and hospitalisations are at their lowest point since mid-2020.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Will ICC probe into Palestinian Territories achieve anything?

Senegal clashes kill one after opposition leader arrested

A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko holds a Senegal flag during street battles with security forces in Dakar on Thursday [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]

UN rights investigator calls for tough sanctions on Myanmar

The United Nations said 38 people were killed during Wednesday's demonstrations [File: Anadolu Agency]

WHO inspectors ‘to scrap interim report’ on probe of COVID origin

In an open letter, a group of 26 scientists called on Thursday for a new international probe [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Most Read

QAnon Shaman breaks silence as DC braces for possible violence

National Guard troops keep watch on the United States Capitol as police say they have uncovered plans by a militia group to possibly breach the US Capitol on Thursday [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]

Italy, EU block AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to Australia

Faced with shortages of doses during the early stages of the vaccine campaign that started in late December, the EU issued an export control system for COVID-19 vaccines [File: Alessandra Tarantino/AP]

Tsunami warning cancelled after quake strikes off New Zealand

Residents near the New Zealand town of Gisborne and other coastal areas were told to seek higher ground [File: Reuters]

German warship to cross South China Sea for first time since 2002

The German ship will not pass within what officials called the '12-nautical-mile' in a reference to contested areas in the crowded sea [File: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]