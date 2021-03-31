Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Russia registers ‘world’s first’ COVID-19 vaccine for animals

The shot is hoped to help prevent the spread of virus mutations and mass production could begin as early as April.

The vaccine may help prevent COVID-19 mutations from developing in animals [File: Vetandlife.ru/Handout via Reuters]
The vaccine may help prevent COVID-19 mutations from developing in animals [File: Vetandlife.ru/Handout via Reuters]
31 Mar 2021

Russia has registered the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 for animals, the country’s agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Wednesday.

Russia already has three coronavirus vaccines for humans, the most well known of which is Sputnik V, named after Sputnik, the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union.

Moscow has also given emergency approval to two other Russian made vaccines – EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

The vaccine for animals, developed by a unit of Rosselkhoznadzor, was named Carnivac-Cov, the watchdog said.

“The clinical trials of Carnivac-Cov, which started last October, involved dogs, cats, Arctic foxes, minks, foxes and other animals,” said Rosselkhoznadzor’s Deputy Head Konstantin Savenkov.

“The results of the trials allow us to conclude that the vaccine is harmless and highly immunogenic as all the vaccinated animals developed antibodies to the coronavirus in 100 percent of cases.”

Immunity lasts for six months after vaccination, but the shot’s developers are continuing to analyse this, the watchdog said.

Mass production of the vaccine could start as early as April, Rosselkhoznadzor added.

Rosselkhoznadzor said the development of its shot would help prevent mutations in animals and cited Denmark’s decision to cull 15 million mink last year, after some were found to be carrying a mutated virus variant.

“The use of the vaccine, according to Russian scientists, can prevent the development of virus mutations,” the watchdog said.

It added that animal-breeding facilities and private companies from countries including Greece, Poland, Austria, the United States, Canada and Singapore had expressed interest in Carnivac-Cov.

Military officials in Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg announced earlier this week that army dogs would undergo mandatory vaccination before being deployed at airports and participating in nationwide World War II commemorations in May.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Biden unveils $2T American Jobs Plan to boost infrastructure

United States President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, set to be announced in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will total $2 trillion in projects [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Drillminister: Meet the UK drill rapper running for London mayor

Drillminister wants to curb homelessness, crime and pollution in London [Courtesy of Drillminister]

Gunfire breaks out at Indonesian national police HQ in Jakarta

New York state passes bill legalising recreational cannabis

The law will allow adults 21 and above to buy cannabis and grow plants for personal consumption at home, with a plan to divert some funds to drug treatment and education [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]
Most Read

Back in court: Trump’s appeal in defamation case dismissed

The defamation suit against Donald Trump is filed by former 'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos, who claims Trump sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago and then defamed her by calling her a liar [File: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg]

14 countries raise concern over WHO report on COVID origin

Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021 [File: Thomas Peter/ Reuters]

The joke is on Volkswagen after April Fool’s name change debacle

Volkswagen is trying to challenge Tesla in the US as an electric car leader [File: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg]

Suez crisis creates winners and losers in the global supply chain

The 400-meter-long (1,312-foot) Ever Given container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 23, blocking the passage of billions of dollars worth of cargo at either end of the waterway [File: Suez Canal Authority/EPA]