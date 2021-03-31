Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Mexican president says he will get COVID-19 jab next week

Mexico began vaccinating adults aged 60 and over last month and plans on inoculating most of the elderly by April.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaking during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico [File: Edgard Garrido/Reuters]
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaking during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico [File: Edgard Garrido/Reuters]
31 Mar 2021

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Wednesday that he would receive the coronavirus vaccine next week, saying it is now his turn given his age.

Mexico rolled out its vaccination campaign late last year, but the programme has been off to a slow start amid delayed shipments and limited supplies.

The nation started inoculating Mexicans aged 60 and older last month in mass vaccination sites set up across the country. Lopez Obrador is 67. The president has set a goal to administer at least one shot to most of the elderly by the end of April.

Mexico began inoculating Mexicans aged 60 and older last month in mass vaccination sites set up across the country [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]
“I get vaccinated next week,” Lopez Obrador said during his daily news conference on Wednesday. “I’m not going to tell you [where] because I don’t want to make a spectacle,” he said, “I’m just going to go to the location and I’m going to get vaccinated.”

Lopez Obrador, who has downplayed the threats of the disease and is often seen in public without a face mask, tested positive for COVID-19 in January. The leader, who has high blood pressure and a history of heart problems, isolated in his home for about two weeks and said he only suffered from mild symptoms including a low-grade fever and a headache.

In recent weeks he said he would not be taking the vaccine because tests were showing that he still had antibodies for the disease. But on Wednesday he said that his doctors have recommended that he take the vaccine as a precaution.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has set a goal to have administered at least one shot to most of the elderly by the end of April [Henry Romero/Reuters]
The Latin American nation has sourced vaccines from multiple nations –  Russia, India, and China as well as the United States.

Earlier in March, the US announced that it would loan 2.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico. The US has so far shipped 1.5 million doses. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico would receive the remaining doses on Thursday.

According to Our World in Data, less than five percent of the Mexican population have been vaccinated so far, trailing behind Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

The disease has hit the Mexican nation particularly hard. The death toll, according to Johns Hopkins University, is 202,633. But on Saturday, Mexico’s government said the death toll is likely as much as 60 percent higher. More than 2.2 million have been infected in Mexico.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

AstraZeneca vaccine: Where does the world stand on suspensions?

The European Union's medicines regulator and the World Health Organization have said the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh its potential risks [File: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]

Pakistan allows sugar, cotton imports from India as ties improve

Move to reopen trade on two major commodities comes after the Indian and Pakistani prime ministers exchanged letters in the last week [File: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]

As COVID cases spike, many Chileans fear toll of another lockdown

A spike in coronavirus infections has prompted the Chilean authorities to reimpose strict lockdown measures across the country [Ivan Alvarado/Reuters]

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny announces hunger strike

'I have declared a hunger strike demanding that the law be upheld and a doctor of my choice allowed to visit me,' Navalny said [File: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]
Most Read

Donald who? How Biden is outshining Trump (and Obama)

US President Joe Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions since taking office [File: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque]

Nike sues company over ‘Satan Shoes’

The shoes are customised Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and 'one drop of human blood' in the sole [Screengrab/Reuters]

Back in court: Trump’s appeal in defamation case dismissed

The defamation suit against Donald Trump is filed by former 'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos, who claims Trump sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago and then defamed her by calling her a liar [File: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg]

The joke is on Volkswagen after April Fool’s name change debacle

Volkswagen is trying to challenge Tesla in the US as an electric car leader [File: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg]