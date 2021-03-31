Live
News|Aviation

Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of Sriwijaya Air jet

Recorder is crucial in helping investigators understand the actions taken by the pilots as the plane experienced an imbalance in engine thrust.

Divers spent nearly three months searching for voice recorder in relatively shallow but muddy waters that sometimes attract strong currents [File: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]
Divers spent nearly three months searching for voice recorder in relatively shallow but muddy waters that sometimes attract strong currents [File: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]
31 Mar 2021

Indonesia’s transport ministry has announced that it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff on January 9, killing all 62 people on board.

A navy spokesman, La Ode Muhamad Holib, told the Reuters news agency that the voice recorder was found on Wednesday.

A ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on whether it was in good condition.

Divers found the casing and beacon of the voice recorder from the 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 within days of the crash but had spent nearly three months searching for the memory unit in relatively shallow but muddy waters that sometimes attract strong currents.

It took a similar amount of time to recover the voice recorder of the Lion Air 737 MAX that crashed in nearby waters in 2018.

A preliminary report by investigators into the Sriwijaya crash said the plane had an imbalance in engine thrust that eventually led the plane into a sharp roll and then a final dive into the sea.

That report included information from the plane’s other “black box”, the flight data recorder, which was recovered soon after the crash.

The voice recorder could help investigators understand the actions taken by the pilots.

A news conference to discuss the findings will be held at 11:00 (04:00 GMT) local time, according to a media invitation from the ministry sent to reporters.

The mid-market airline, which has few international flights, was thrust into the global spotlight following the plane crash in January.

Starting with just one aircraft in 2003, Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air has become Indonesia’s third-largest airline group, aided by its strategy of acquiring old planes at cheap prices and serving routes neglected by competitors.

Older jets can be operated just as safely as newer ones if maintained properly, although the cost of doing so is higher. The planes are also less fuel-efficient which means their operating costs are higher.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Makassar Palm Sunday bomber was known to Indonesian police

Police gather forensics at the crime scene after a bombing at the cathedral in Makassar on Sunday [Eko Rusdianto/Al Jazeera]

UK, US condemn China’s overhaul of Hong Kong elections

One of the most dramatic changes in Hong Kong's electoral process is the introduction of a committee that will vet anyone hoping to enter Hong Kong politics for their 'patriotism' [Lam Yik/Reuters]

China commits ‘genocide’ against Uighurs: State Department report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the release of the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at the State Department in Washington, DC [Mandel Ngan/Pool via Reuters]

About 200 baby tortoises found in a suitcase in Galapagos Islands

A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park August 23, 2013. [File: Jorge Silva/Reuters]
Most Read

Fourteen countries raise concern over WHO report on COVID origin

Peter Ben Embarek, head of the WHO's research team, said there was no evidence suggesting that one of the laboratories in Wuhan could have been involved in a lab leak accident [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Suez crisis creates winners and losers in the global supply chain

The 400-meter-long (1,312-foot) Ever Given container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 23, blocking the passage of billions of dollars worth of cargo at either end of the waterway [File: Suez Canal Authority/EPA]

Nike sues company over ‘Satan Shoes’

The shoes are customised Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and 'one drop of human blood' in the sole [Screengrab/Reuters]

Scientists warn new COVID mutations in a year as vaccines stall

Vaccine-resistant mutations are likely because of extremely 'low vaccine coverage' in many countries, mostly developing ones [Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]