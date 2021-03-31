Live
Gunfire heard at Indonesian national police HQ in Jakarta

Indonesian media reports that one person was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire during an ‘alleged terror attack’.

31 Mar 2021

Gunfire was heard in the compound of Indonesia’s national police headquarters on Wednesday, local media reported, with images from the scene showing what appeared to be a lone figure being shot.

TVOne channel said one person at the scene was dead. Police did not respond to calls for comment to verify the reports.

Images from MetroTV and other major broadcasters showed what appeared to be a lone figure being shot before falling to the ground.

The body lay motionless afterwards, with the reports calling it an “alleged terror attack”.

The exchange at the police headquarters in downtown Jakarta comes days after two suicide bombers attacked a cathedral in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, injuring about 20 others.

The newlywed couple who attacked the church belonged to pro-ISIL (ISIS) group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), police have said, warning of more possible attacks.

Police outposts have been frequent targets of Indonesian armed groups in the past.

More to follow…

Source: News Agencies
