Live
News|Race Issues

Two ex-Texas sheriff deputies arrested in Black man’s 2019 death

Charges are first directly tied to death of Javier Ambler, who died after officers used stun guns on him after a chase.

Javier Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him in suburban Austin, Texas, in 2019 [File: Sergio Flores/Reuters]
Javier Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him in suburban Austin, Texas, in 2019 [File: Sergio Flores/Reuters]
30 Mar 2021

Two former Texas sheriff’s deputies were arrested on Tuesday on manslaughter charges in relation to the 2019 death of a man who was shocked with stun guns after a police chase, authorities said.

The charges are the first directly tied to the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man whose car deputies chased for 22 minutes after trying to pull him over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.

Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and could not breath.

The stop in suburban Austin, Texas, was caught on camera by the real-time police television series Live PD, which was cancelled by the A&E Network in June.

The indictments were announced as a former Minneapolis police officer is being tried in the death of George Floyd, a case that has again brought police brutality and racial injustice to the forefront in the United States.

Former Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden were both charged Monday with second-degree manslaughter, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said.

They were booked into a Travis County jail on Tuesday and released on $150,000 bond each within an hour, according to a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. It was not immediately clear whether the men had attorneys who could comment on the charges.

“With these indictments, we have taken another critical step towards justice for the Ambler family and for our community,” Garza said in a statement. “While we can never take away the pain of the Ambler family, the grand jury has sent a clear message that no one is above the law.”

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was also indicted last year on charges of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into Ambler’s death.

Johnson, who initiated the traffic stop, is Black. Camden is white. Both deputies had Live PD crews with them.

Police body camera footage of Ambler’s death shows the gasping 400-pound (180-kilogram) man telling the deputies that he wants to comply with their demands but can’t because he has congestive heart failure.

“I am not resisting,” Ambler cries. “Sir, I can’t breathe … Please … Please.”

The body camera video was published by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV last year. A&E has said its video never aired because of a policy against showing a death.

The indictments accuse the deputies of acting “recklessly” by “continuing all described restraint and actions when (Ambler) stated on multiple occasions he could not breath and had a health condition.”

A&E did not respond to a request for comment on the indictments.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

About 200 baby tortoises found in a suitcase in Galapagos islands

A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park August 23, 2013. [File: Jorge Silva/Reuters]

COVID sets gender parity back by a generation, report finds

The United Arab Emirates, along with Togo, Serbia, Lithuania and Timor-Leste, are at the top of the list for making the most progress in narrowing the gender gap, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Mexico’s revised COVID death toll is much higher than before

A woman crying over the coffin of Josue Correa, a former paramedic who died of COVID-19 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico [File: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]

Egypt’s Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks ‘unimaginable instability’

A view of the Blue Nile River as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Guba in Ethiopia [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
Most Read

Fourteen countries raise concern over WHO report on COVID origin

Peter Ben Embarek, head of the WHO's research team, said there was no evidence suggesting that one of the laboratories in Wuhan could have been involved in a lab leak accident [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Suez crisis creates winners and losers in the global supply chain

The 400-meter-long (1,312-foot) Ever Given container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 23, blocking the passage of billions of dollars worth of cargo at either end of the waterway [File: Suez Canal Authority/EPA]

Back in court: Trump’s appeal in defamation case dismissed

The defamation suit against Donald Trump is filed by former 'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos, who claims Trump sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago and then defamed her by calling her a liar [File: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg]

What is behind China and Iran’s ‘strategic’ deal?