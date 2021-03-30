Live
News|Politics

Slovak PM steps down over Sputnik V vaccine deal scandal

Igor Matovic resigns as political crisis triggered by controversial purchase of Russian-made jab reaches climax.

Matovic tendered his resignation to Slovak President Zuzana Caputova at the presidential palace in Bratislava [Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters]
Matovic tendered his resignation to Slovak President Zuzana Caputova at the presidential palace in Bratislava [Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters]
30 Mar 2021

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Igor Matovic and his government have resigned to ease a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

This is the first European government to collapse due to its handling of the pandemic, but the move on Tuesday will keep the current four-party coalition in power and avoid the possibility of an early election. The coalition holds a comfortable parliamentary majority.

President Zuzana Caputova accepted the resignation and asked Eduard Heger from Matovic’s Ordinary People party to form a new government.

Heger served as the finance minister and deputy prime minister in the outgoing government. Matovic, who had announced on Sunday that he would be making the move, is expected to assume the post of finance minister in the new government.

With few changes anticipated, Heger’s cabinet is expected to be the same as Matovic’s.

The political crisis erupted when a secret deal came to light at the beginning of March involving Slovakia’s agreement to acquire two million doses of Sputnik V.

The populist prime minister orchestrated the deal despite disagreement among his coalition partners, with the former Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok calling the jabs “a hybrid war tool”.

Matovic had initially defended the purchase, saying it would speed up the vaccination programme in one of the hardest-hit European Union countries.

Slovakia, home to 5.5 million people, is only now emerging from its worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to date. The surge of infections saw hospital admissions rise, with the nationwide COVID-19 death toll climbing beyond 9,600.

Slovakia has received 200,000 doses of the Russian vaccine to date but has yet to start administering shots, pending testing of the batch.

If it begins a roll-out, it would become the second EU country after Hungary to use the Sputnik V shots.

The European Medicines Agency has not yet approved the vaccine.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Derek Chauvin trial Day 2: What to expect

Demonstrators hold signs outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis where the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began on Monday [File: Jim Mone/AP Photo]

‘Afraid of return’: Palestinians fearful of life in Yarmouk camp

Yarmouk was heavily destroyed during the Syrian civil war and is now a wasteland of concrete [File: UNRWA/AP]

In Pictures: Mozambique town deserted after ISIL attack

Men keep an eye on the sea at the port of the Paquitequete neighbourhood where sailing boats are expected to arrive with people displaced from the coasts of Palma and Afungi after attacks by armed groups. [Alfredo Zuniga/AFP]

‘Baddest man on the planet’ is a soft-spoken Cameroonian

Francis Ngannou is the new UFC heavyweight champion [File: Douglas P DeFelice/Getty Images via AFP]
Most Read

Suez crisis creates winners and losers in the global supply chain

The 400-meter-long (1,312-foot) Ever Given container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 23, blocking the passage of billions of dollars worth of cargo at either end of the waterway [File: Suez Canal Authority/EPA]

Nike sues company over ‘Satan Shoes’

The shoes are customised Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and 'one drop of human blood' in the sole [Screengrab/Reuters]

Back in court: Trump’s appeal in defamation case dismissed

The defamation suit against Donald Trump is filed by former 'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos, who claims Trump sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago and then defamed her by calling her a liar [File: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg]

US official warns of ‘impending doom’ amid rise in COVID cases

Dr Rochelle Walensky, head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned of 'impending doom' as coronavirus cases rise in the US [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]