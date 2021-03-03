Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

South Africa, China seize fake coronavirus vaccines: Interpol

International police agency says 400 vials containing fake vaccine found at a warehouse outside the South African capital Johannesburg.

Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock warned in December of a sharp rise in crime over vaccine theft [File: Romain Lafabregue/AFP]
Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock warned in December of a sharp rise in crime over vaccine theft [File: Romain Lafabregue/AFP]
3 Mar 2021

Security officials in China and South Africa seized thousands of counterfeit doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the global police agency Interpol revealed on Wednesday.

The international police force said in a statement that 400 vials, equivalent to about 2,400 doses, containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston outside Johannesburg in South Africa, where officers also recovered fake masks and arrested three Chinese citizens and a Zambian national.

“Since COVID-19 reached the shores of South Africa, the government has adopted an integrated multi-disciplinary law enforcement approach,” said Brigadier Vish Naidoo, South African national police spokesperson, according to the Interpol statement.

“This, together with our association with counterparts from all Interpol member countries, is proving to be very effective as we have seen in the arrests for foreign nationals attempting to peddle fake vaccines to unsuspecting people within South Africa.”

In China, police successfully identified a network selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines in an investigation supported by Interpol, which has 194 member countries, it said.

Police raided the manufacturing premises resulting in the arrest of some 80 suspects and seized more than 3,000 fake vaccines on the scene, it said.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to vaccine security. Chinese police are conducting a targeted campaign to prevent and crack down on crimes related to vaccines,” a spokesman for the Chinese ministry of public security said.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

Interpol earlier this year issued an “Orange Notice” warning authorities worldwide to prepare for organised crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

“Whilst we welcome this result, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine-related crime,” said Interpol Secretary-General Juergen Stock.

Interpol said it was also receiving additional reports of fake vaccine distribution at nursing homes.

“No approved vaccines are currently available for sale online. Any vaccine being advertised on websites or the dark web will not be legitimate, will not have been tested, and may be dangerous,” the statement said.

“Anyone who buys these drugs is putting themselves at risk and giving their money to organised criminals.”

Stock had warned in December in an interview with German weekly Wirtschafts Woche of a sharp rise in crime because of vaccine roll-outs, with thefts and warehouse break-ins and attacks on vaccine shipments.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Man injures 8 with axe in Sweden before being shot, arrested

Police forensics team members work at an ax attack site where several people were wounded in Vetlanda, Sweden [Mikael Fritzon/TT News Agency via Reuters]

Pakistani PM to face confidence vote after Senate blow

As per unofficial results, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party still made the largest gains in the election [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

2020 marked 15th straight year of declining world freedom: Report

A pro-democracy student wearing a white ribbon does a three-fingered salute with a slogan reading 'Freedom, equality and brotherhood' at a rally at Mahidol University on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on August 18, 2020 [File: Jorge Silva/Reuters]

US health officials urge Americans to wear masks as states reopen

The US is hoping to ramp up vaccine production in the US to boost its vaccination campaign over the next several months [Mike Segar/Reuters]
Most Read

US warns of ‘possible’ plan to seize US Capitol on March 4

A National Guardsman passes the US Capitol on February 26, 2021, about a month after the Capitol riot [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

‘Pawri’ power: Pakistani teen’s Instagram video a rage in India

Mobeen, 19, became famous after her five-second video went viral [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

UN: 38 killed in ‘bloodiest day’ since coup hit Myanmar

Protesters react after police fired tear gas during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on Wednesday [AFP]

Macron admits France murdered top Algerian independence figure

Malika Boumendjel, the widow of Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel, had never believed France's story that her husband committed suicide in detention [File: Eric Feferberg/AFP]