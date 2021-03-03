Live
News|Religion

Saudi Arabia says COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for Hajj 2021

Saudi health ministry said having a coronavirus vaccine is a must in order to participate in this year’s Hajj.

Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they keep social distance to protect themselves from the coronavirus [File: AP]
Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they keep social distance to protect themselves from the coronavirus [File: AP]
3 Mar 2021

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry says only people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to attend the Hajj this year, Saudi newspaper Okaz reported.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for those willing to come to the Hajj and will be one of the main conditions (for receiving a permit to come),” Monday’s report said, citing a circular signed by the health minister.

Saudi Arabia takes pride in its guardianship of Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina and its smooth organisation of the annual Hajj, which has been marred in the past by deadly stampedes, fires and riots.

In 2020, the kingdom dramatically reduced the number of pilgrims allowed to attend Hajj to about 1,000 Saudi citizens and residents of the kingdom, in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first time in modern times.

Physically distanced Muslim pilgrims pray near the Mountain of Mercy in Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on July 30, 2020 [File: AP]
Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, is a major source of income for the Saudi government.

The congregation of millions of pilgrims from around the world can be a major cause of coronavirus transmission. In the past, worshippers have returned home with respiratory and other diseases.

In the same circular, Saudi Minister of Health Dr Tawfiq al-Rabiah said the government must be prepared to “secure the manpower required to operate the health facilities in Mecca and Medina”.

These facilities will be stationed at entry points for pilgrims, he said, in addition to a formation of a vaccination committee for pilgrims within Saudi Arabia.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Singapore’s ETC suspends trading to review Myanmar contracts

A group of covert activists is tracing the connection between the Myanmar military and various businesses [File: Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters]

Ethiopia releases media workers detained in Tigray

Media watchdog groups reported the arrests of at least 13 journalists in Ethiopia last year [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Bail hearing for Hong Kong dissidents continues for third day

Pro-democracy activists prepare to board a government van in Hong Kong on Wednesday ahead of their third day of bail hearing [Jerome Favre/EPA]

Biden’s SEC pick calls for scrutiny of trading app gimmicks

SEC nominee Gary Gensler said he will aim to protect investors who use online trading apps [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Iraq: Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces, hit by rockets

Ain al-Asad houses US and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar [File: Ayman Henna/AFP]

Powerful earthquake shakes central Greece

The quake's epicentre was 20km south of Elassona, a town almost 400km from the capital, Athens (Al Jazeera)

‘Pawri’ power: Pakistani teen’s Instagram video a rage in India

Mobeen, 19, became famous after her five-second video went viral [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

Six killed as Myanmar forces crack down on anti-coup protests

Protesters take cover under makeshift shields during anti-coup protests in Yangon [Reuters]