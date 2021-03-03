Live
News|Khalifa Haftar

Libya: Interim gov’t calls on UN to publish report on vote-buying

UN panel of experts report said at least three participants at peace talks were bribed to vote for PM Dbeibah.

The report was prepared by UN experts tasked with examining breaches of an international arms embargo on Libya, and is to be presented to the Security Council in March [File: UN via AFP]
The report was prepared by UN experts tasked with examining breaches of an international arms embargo on Libya, and is to be presented to the Security Council in March [File: UN via AFP]
3 Mar 2021

Libya’s new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has called on UN experts to make public a report that alleged vote-buying ahead of his election.

AFP news agency reported that a UN panel said in a confidential report at least three participants had been offered bribes of hundreds of thousands of dollars for Dbeibah to gain power.

On Tuesday, the PM’s administration issued a statement calling the report fake news and demanding that the UN experts “publish their report on allegations of bribery” at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in November.

“We will not allow anyone linked to corruption to take up a position of responsibility,” said the new unity government, vowing to “bring together Libyans and re-unify institutions”.

The report was prepared by UN experts tasked with examining breaches of an international arms embargo on Libya, and is to be presented to the Security Council this month.

Libya has been mired in conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

Since 2015, the North African country has been split between two governments: The UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east allied with renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The two sides agreed to a permanent ceasefire in October after Haftar’s failed bid to wrest control of the capital from the GNA.

The LPDF, launched in Tunisia in November last year, is part of a UN effort to bring an end to a decade of violence and unify state institutions in Libya.

Last month, its 75 delegates, selected by the UN to represent a broad range of Libyan constituencies, appointed Dbeibah and a three-member presidential council to see the country through to December elections.

The Tunisia talks were already marred by allegations of corruption before Sunday’s revelations.

Dbeibah, a billionaire from the western city of Misrata, has not yet named his cabinet and must win a vote of confidence from the Libyan parliament by March 19.

The speaker of parliament has said the legislature will convene on March 8 to discuss such a vote.

The UN’s Libya mission, UNSMIL, said Tuesday that it could not comment on the bribery allegations, noting that the expert panel “is a separate entity, completely independent from UNSMIL” and reporting directly to the UN Security Council.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Blast at Dutch COVID test centre appears intentional, police say

Libya’s new government says migration crisis not its top priority

Migrants sit on the side of a road as they wait for work, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Misrata, Libya May 2, 2020 [Ayman Al-Sahili/Reuters]

Voting under way in Pakistan’s hotly contested Senate election

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, right, submits his candidature documents at the Election Commission office for the Senate polls [File: Rehan Khan/EPA]

Moscow calls US Navalny sanctions a ‘hostile anti-Russian lunge’

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny stands in a cage during a court hearing [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP]
Most Read

Iraq: Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces, hit by rockets

Ain al-Asad houses US and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar [File: Ayman Henna/AFP]

‘Pawri’ power: Pakistani teen’s Instagram video a rage in India

Mobeen, 19, became famous after her five-second video went viral [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

Six killed as Myanmar forces crack down on anti-coup protests

Soldiers advance to disperse protesters in Yangon [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]

‘Constant fear’: Iraq and Syria face ISIL resurgence

Children look at a member of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after leaving the ISIL group's last holdout of Baghouz in Syria's northern Deir Az Zor province [File: Bulent Kilic/AFP]