Live
News|FARC

Colombia military operation kills 10 FARC dissidents

Colombian army bombs a base housing dissidents from the former FARC rebel group in Calamar, southeast Colombia.

Molano did not say when the assault happened [Javier Casella/Courtesy Colombian defence minister/Handout via Reuters]
Molano did not say when the assault happened [Javier Casella/Courtesy Colombian defence minister/Handout via Reuters]
3 Mar 2021

Bombing by the Colombian military has killed 10 and injured three at a base used by dissidents from the former FARC armed group in southeast Colombia, according to the minister.

Defence Minister Diego Molano said on Twitter on Tuesday the military action had “neutralised” 13 FARC dissidents under the command of a man who goes by the alias “Gentil Duarte”. He did not say when the assault happened.

A source told AFP news agency that 10 died and three were wounded.

The dissidents had distanced themselves from Colombia’s 2016 peace pact, which ended a half-century civil war and saw the then-FARC disarm the following year.

The bombing was conducted in the municipal area of Calamar in the jungle of southeastern Colombia, where former FARC dissidents still operate.

“These narco-criminals are responsible for the recruitment of minors, attacks against our public forces, kidnapping and illegal mining,” said Molano.

He added the government will “not rest” until it finds Duarte, one of the most wanted rebel commanders in Colombia.

Last Friday, the country launched a 7,000-strong elite force to fight rebels financed by drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

It said the force would pursue members of the ELN – the last active rebel group in Colombia – as well as drug gangs and ex-FARC rebels who have abandoned the peace terms.

In December, the UN said the Colombian government had killed 244 former FARC fighters since the signing of the peace accords.

Colombia continues to battle a multi-faceted armed conflict involving left-wing fighters, drug-traffickers and right-wing paramilitaries competing for control of the lucrative cocaine and illegal mineral extraction industries.

In February, President Ivan Duque accused Venezuela of “protecting” the remaining rebel fighters.

His counterpart Nicolas Maduro responded that his country would “respond with force” if Colombia’s new elite force or Duque “dared to violate the sovereignty of Venezuela”.

More than nine million people have died, disappeared or been displaced thanks to fighting against rebel forces in Colombia since the 1960s.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

At least 10 killed in South Sudan plane crash

Palestinian Authority under fire for VIP vaccines

A Palestinian health worker is vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bethlehem, Israeli-occupied West Bank [File: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]

Two reported killed amid row over who represents Myanmar at UN

Protesters holding homemade shields as they run during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on March 3, 2021 [Stringer/ AFP]

Venezuela’s Guaido, US top diplomat discuss ‘return to democracy’

Before taking office, Blinken called Maduro a 'dictator' and said he would continue recognising Guaido as the interim president [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

Iraq: Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces, hit by rockets

Ain al-Asad houses US and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar [File: Ayman Henna/AFP]

‘Pawri’ power: Pakistani teen’s Instagram video a rage in India

Mobeen, 19, became famous after her five-second video went viral [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

‘Constant fear’: Iraq and Syria face ISIL resurgence

Children look at a member of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after leaving the ISIL group's last holdout of Baghouz in Syria's northern Deir Az Zor province [File: Bulent Kilic/AFP]

‘Catastrophe’ as Brazil hits record-high daily COVID deaths

During the weekend, at least five COVID patients have reportedly died while waiting for hospital beds the state of Santa Catarina [File: Bruno Kelly/Reuters]