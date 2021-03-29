Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan continues to grapple with third wave of coronavirus

Pakistan continues to tighten social distancing and travel restrictions as it bans all gatherings in areas with a high number of cases.

Women in face masks ride a motorcycle amid a third wave of COVID infections in Lahore [File: Rahat Dar/EPA]
Women in face masks ride a motorcycle amid a third wave of COVID infections in Lahore [File: Rahat Dar/EPA]
By 
Asad Hashim
29 Mar 2021

Islamabad, Pakistan – Wracked by a third wave of coronavirus infections, Pakistan continues to tighten social distancing and movement restrictions, implementing a new ban on all gatherings in areas with a high number of cases.

On Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which is managing the country’s coronavirus response, announced a slew of new measures to attempt to control the spike in infections, which appear to be centred in Punjab province and the capital Islamabad.

“All kind of gatherings (indoor/outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect,” read a statement issued by the NCOC. “This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events.”

A boy sells protective masks in Peshawar after a spike in COVID cases across Pakistan [File: Arshad Arbab/EPA]
The government has also banned all wedding events from April 5 onwards, although it has given provincial authorities the prerogative to impose the ban earlier if needed.

The new regulations will come into effect in cities and regions where the test-positive rate is higher than 8 percent, based on a three-day rolling average.

Current regulations allow outdoor wedding events for up to 300 guests, a policy widely criticised by health experts in Pakistan as being detrimental to efforts to control the spread of the virus.

The NCOC will also consider this week proposals to reduce the number of passengers and vehicles used for inter-provincial transport, including road, air and rail travel.

Pakistan registered 4,525 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to official data, with 41 deaths taking the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 14,256.

Sunday’s rise of 4,525 was the fourth consecutive day of more than 4,000 new cases a day, the first time that has happened since the country was coming down from its first peak of cases in June 2020.

Test-positive rate rising

The proportion of people tested positive for the virus on Sunday was 11.2 percent, a marker of a continuing upward trend.

Senior citizens wait to receive COVID vaccines in Karachi [File: Shahzaib Akber/EPA]
“A high percent positive means that more testing should probably be done – and it suggests that it is not a good time to relax restrictions aimed at reducing coronavirus transmission,” according to Johns Hopkins University epidemiologists David Dowdy and Gypsyamber D’Souza.

Last year, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines suggested test-positive rates must remain below five percent for two consecutive weeks before government loosen restrictions.

In Pakistan, low daily testing rates have meant that the test-positive rate has remained higher than in many other countries, but the numbers have spiked this month.

The current outbreak of cases is centred around Punjab province, where the test-positive rate was 17 percent in the provincial capital Lahore and 15 percent in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, according to official data.

The capital Islamabad, a city of roughly two million people, has seen a large number of infections as well, registering a test-positive rate of 16 percent on Sunday.

Northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has also seen a spike in cases, with the test-positive rate recorded at 23 percent in the Swat valley, 22 percent in the provincial capital Peshawar and 19 percent in Nowshera, according to government data.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Chile postpones constitutional assembly poll as COVID cases spike

President Sebastian Pinera said the decision to postpone the vote has been 'a very difficult' one [AFP]

Muslims in France contend with a shifting center

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight separatism, in Les Mureaux, outside Paris, France, October 2, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS (Reuters)

Ever Given partially refloated, turned ‘80% in right direction’

A handout photograph made available by the Suez Canal Authority shows floatation efforts being carried out by tugboats near the Ever Given container ship [AFP]

‘Tiger Cub’ stumble leaves banks with giant trading losses

Fund manager Bill Hwang's New York-based Archegos Capital Management was at the centre of an unprecedented sell-off in shares on Friday, leaving investors nervous at the start of the week [File: Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Stranded Ever Given partially refloated in Suez Canal

Reports on Monday said the container ship Ever Given, which has been blocking the Suez Canal for a week, was back afloat [File: Handout via EPA]

Dozens of ‘defenceless’ civilians killed in Mozambique attack

The attack on Palma is the closest yet to the major gas project during a three-year rebellion across Mozambique's north [File: John Wessels/AFP]

India’s Maharashtra considers total lockdown as COVID cases rise

People wearing protective masks crowd a marketplace amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai [File: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]

Philippines deploys air force as tensions over Chinese ships rise

Some 220 boats were first spotted earlier this month at the boomerang-shaped Whitsun Reef, west of Palawan Island [Maxar Technologies via AFP]