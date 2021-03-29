Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

India’s Maharashtra considers total lockdown as COVID cases rise

India’s richest state has tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews as it reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost two-thirds of the national total.

People wearing protective masks crowd a marketplace amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai [File: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
People wearing protective masks crowd a marketplace amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai [File: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
29 Mar 2021

India’s richest state, Maharashtra, is considering imposing a strict lockdown this week after recording the highest one-day jump in coronavirus infections of any Indian state since last March, officials said.

Maharashtra tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews as it reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost two-thirds of the national total, many of them in the densely populated financial capital Mumbai.

“In (Sunday’s) meeting of the (COVID-19) task force, it was suggested that very strict restrictions like lockdown should be imposed immediately,” the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement.

A senior official in the state government said the lockdown could take effect “in the coming days” as officials had been asked to prepare to implement it in a phased manner.

India recorded 62,714 new cases in the space of 24 hours on Sunday, the health ministry said – the biggest jump since October – as well as 312 deaths.

“We are seeing a higher COVID positive rate in high-rise residential buildings than in slums … to stop the spread, only essential services will be allowed (at night),” said Mumbai Mayor Kishor Pednekar. Hotels, pubs and shopping malls must observe the curfew.

Residential areas in Mumbai with five or more reported COVID-19 cases have been ordered to be sealed off.

Maharashtra’s Principal Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said 107,000 of the state’s 357,000 isolation beds were occupied.

“In some districts, beds are not available and the capacity of the facility is falling short,” he added in a statement.

Cases are also rising in the states of Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

In New Delhi, Mumbai and elsewhere, there were bans or restrictions on the Hindu festival of Holi and the Muslim Shab-e-Barat or Day of Forgiveness, which both fell at the weekend and would usually prompt large gatherings.

But despite the curbs, hundreds of people gathered for a Holi ritual in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Sunday.

The surge in infections in India coincides with multi-stage state elections in West Bengal and Assam, seen as a test of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the pandemic and mass protests over sweeping agriculture reforms.

Only about 40 million people, or less than 4 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of vaccine so far, according to official data.

However, 61 million doses manufactured in India have been sent abroad under grants or commercial arrangements.

After widespread criticism, the government said last week it would focus on domestic vaccinations and there would be no immediate expansion of exports.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Stranded Ever Given back afloat in Suez Canal: Reports

Reports on Monday said the container ship Ever Given, which has been blocking the Suez Canal for a week, was back afloat [File: Stringer/AFP]

Two die in fresh Bangladesh protest violence over Modi’s visit

Protesters set fire to a tyre and block a road on Sunday during a nationwide strike following deadly clashes with police over Modi's visit, in Narayanganj near Dhaka [Munir Uz zaman/AFP]

Brisbane heads into snap three-day COVID lockdown

Shoppers line up outside a supermarket ahead of a three-day snap lockdown in Brisbane, Australia's third biggest city [Nick Gibbs/AAP Image via Reuters]

N Korea accuses UN of ‘double standard’ on missile tests

North Korean top diplomat Jo Chol Su says UN criticism of the country's missile tests is designed to 'negate' its right to self-defence [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Most Read

Philippines deploys air force as tensions over Chinese ships rise

Some 220 boats were first spotted earlier this month at the boomerang-shaped Whitsun Reef, west of Palawan Island [Maxar Technologies via AFP]

More tugs join effort to refloat ship blocking Suez Canal

Stranded ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground in the Suez Canal [EPA]

Thousands flee for Thailand as Myanmar military bombs border area

Thai PBS reported about 3,000 people had reached Thailand [Karen Women's Organization/Twitter]

Dozens of ‘defenceless’ civilians killed in Mozambique attack

The attack on Palma is the closest yet to the major gas project during a three-year rebellion across Mozambique's north [File: John Wessels/AFP]