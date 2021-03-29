Live
Brazil’s foreign, defence ministers resign in blow to Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under pressure as COVID-19 deaths and infections surge in the country.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under pressure to account for his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated the country [File: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
29 Mar 2021

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday lost two ministers when his combative Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo stepped down over struggles to get coronavirus vaccines and Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva unexpectedly quit.

The departure of two ministers in one day is a major blow to Bolsonaro, who is under growing pressure to address the pandemic more seriously and slow a second wave of infections that has pushed hospitals to the brink.

More than 312,000 have died in Brazil from COVID-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Araújo, a loyal ally of Bolsonaro, had been under pressure for weeks. Two government sources told the Reuters news agency he had tendered his resignation.

He represents an ideological wing of the right-wing populist’s administration whose attacks against China, environmentalists and the left were increasingly seen as noisy distractions from tackling Brazil’s raging pandemic.

The departure of Azevedo e Silva was a surprise, given there were no rumours of his exit or rumblings of discontent.

The president has placed current and former military officials throughout all levels of his government.

“During this time, I preserved the Armed Forces as institutions of state,” Azevedo e Silva wrote in a ministry statement. “I leave in the certainty of a mission accomplished.”

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro replaced Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty general who had overseen most of the coronavirus response. He was widely blamed for a slow and patchy vaccine programme.

Brazil’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Araújo’s departure.

In recent days, Araújo irked senior lawmakers who had become increasingly vocal in calling for him to be replaced. They were angered by his longstanding criticism of top trade partner China.

More than 312,000 people have died due to the coronavirus in Brazil [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
The diplomat’s esteem for former US President Donald Trump was also seen as an obstacle in persuading the Biden administration to free up supplies of US vaccine for Brazil.

Luís Fernando Serra, Brazil’s ambassador to France, Senator Fernando Collor de Mello and Flávio Rocha, a retired admiral who advises Bolsonaro, are all in the running to replace Araújo, sources said.

Araújo’s exit was first reported by Brazilian newspaper O Globo. The source who confirmed it requested anonymity as the information is not yet public.

Source: Reuters

