Live
News|Black Lives Matter

‘America is on trial’: Family of George Floyd speaks before trial

Family and lawyers representing Floyd’s kin held a moment of silence before the first day of Derek Chauvin’s trial.

Attorneys and members of George Floyd's family speak before the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Court House in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States [Jim Mone/The Associated Press]
Attorneys and members of George Floyd's family speak before the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Court House in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States [Jim Mone/The Associated Press]
29 Mar 2021

Family and lawyers representing George Floyd kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds in front of Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday.

The span of time represented how long officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck before the unarmed Black man’s death in police custody in May of 2020, and came just minutes before Chauvin’s trial on charges of murder and manslaughter was set to begin.

“Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all,” said Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer. “The whole world is watching.”

“America is on trial,” said civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton, who joined the family members and lawyers in front of the courthouse.

Video of the police interaction preceding Floyd’s death sparked outrage and was one of many high-profile killings of unarmed Black Americans that motivated a summer of racial justice protests.

But while Floyd’s family recently reached a $27 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis, Crump said that justice in the criminal court will likely be more difficult.

The key questions at trial will likely be whether Chauvin caused Floyd’s death. The defense is expected to argue that Chauvin did not intend to inflict harm and suggest that Floyd’s death was related to health maladies and drug use.

Crump said the defense will try to impugn Floyd’s reputation to defend Chauvin.

“They are going to try to assassinate the character of George Floyd,” Crump said.

“But this is the trial of Derek Chauvin, Let’s look at his record,” he added. “The facts are simple. What killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force.”

Brandon Williams, Floyd’s nephew, added that “everyone has seen” the video of his uncle’s death.

“We want to know if we’re going to see justice,” he said.

“We can’t get George Floyd back, but what we can do is make sure that no family feels this pain and suffering that we feel,” he said.

The trial is expected to take four weeks. Three other officers also face lesser charges in Floyd’s death and are expected to be tried in August.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in the Suez Canal on Monday [Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

Fire at Indonesia’s Balongan oil refinery prompts evacuations

The fire at the Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia lit up the night sky [File: AP Photo]

Mexico to investigate Salvadoran woman’s death in police custody

People hugging during a protest by mothers and relatives of victims of femicides against what they say is the government's inaction to solve the crimes against women, in downtown Mexico City, Mexico [File: Gustavo Graf/Reuters]

New chapter: News Corp to buy Houghton Mifflin unit for $349M

News Corp's $349m deal to buy Houghton Mifflin comes as the publishing industry reshapes itself through consolidation [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]
Most Read

Stranded ship in Suez Canal re-floated: Live news

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021 [Suez Canal Authority/Handout/REUTERS]

‘Tiger Cub’ stumble leaves banks with giant trading losses

Fund manager Bill Hwang's New York-based Archegos Capital Management was at the centre of an unprecedented sell-off in shares on Friday, leaving investors nervous at the start of the week [File: Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg]

Philippines deploys air force as tensions over Chinese ships rise

Some 220 boats were first spotted earlier this month at the boomerang-shaped Whitsun Reef, west of Palawan Island [Maxar Technologies via AFP]

Stranded Ever Given partially refloated in Suez Canal

Reports on Monday said the container ship Ever Given, which has been blocking the Suez Canal for a week, was back afloat [File: Handout via EPA]